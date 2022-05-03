The controversy behind the trial between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp it never seems to end and with each progress of the situation, the matter seems to go in circles, reliving each event by revealing more details between knowing who did what, between Heard’s accusations towards Depp and vice versa, this media show seems to go from bad to worse for both talents of Hollywoodwho have even suffered strong setbacks in their careers due to this multimillion-dollar lawsuit that has put their questionable relationship in the public eye and a probable urgency of both for an individual therapist and a specific event that has all people was the fact of that the actress of Aquaman one day she decided to “relieve her intestine” and evacuate on the mattress and sheets where she slept with her now ex-husband, raising the question: Why did Amber Heard defecate on Johnny Depp’s bed?



This happened after a fight that the couple had after celebrating Heard’s 30th birthday, although she would deny it at first, blaming the dogs for dirtying the building, which the actor from Scissorhands Man did not believe at all, assuring that “They are tiny Yorkies, weighing about two kilos each… I lived with those dogs for many years, it wasn’t the dogs”.

I laughed. It was so out of place, so bizarre and grotesque that I couldn’t help but laugh. Johnny Depp

This event has transcended in court, because now the driver and security guard by Depp, Starling Jenkins IIIwas called to the podium to testify before the judge, revealing information about the dirty joke that Heard would apply in revenge through a live broadcast of the trials, Jenkins assured that after escorting the actress to Coachella 2016, she would confess the reasons for said incident.

While I was driving we had a conversation regarding the surprise she left him on the boss’s side of the bed. Starling Jenkins III

According to his testimony, the driver assures that Amber would confess that this was

“a horrible prank gone wrong.”

Amber Heard’s career has recently been hurt by the development of this lawsuit, because initially, her participation in Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom was reduced by Warner Brothers to 10 minutes, however, rumors indicate that the actress has already been fired from the DCEU and will be replaced by Emilia Clarke for subsequent installments, however, there is still no official statement confirming this information, recalling the viral campaign that collected more than two million signatures so that the actress of Mere was released from her contract with DCin addition to a viral campaign where it was requested that the star of game of Thrones take his place in said filming, although everything would indicate that the reasons for Heard’s departure lie mostly due to an alleged breach of contract to the house of Superman.

