Why did Amber Heard poop on her and Johnny Depp’s bed? The former driver explains

ORnot one of the most shocking moments that were experienced in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it was with the statement of the former driver Starling Jenkins III. Jenkins revealed in her testimony (via video) why Amber Heard decided to defecate on Johnny Depp’s bed.

The relationship between the two actors has made it clear that there were difficult and strange moments, as has been shown in the litigation. And one of them has to do with the act that Heard performed in the double bed they shared.

An argument would have been the trigger for the protagonist of Aquaman decided to leave their feces in that place. Something that surprised Depp when he found out about that event that he saw through a photograph, although he claimed that he did nothing.

“I laughed. It was so out of character, so bizarre and grotesque, that I couldn’t help but laugh.“, answered the one who was an actor of Pirates of the CaribbeanNot knowing what to do at the time.

Now, the driver would have provided more details in the trial about how that curious performance of the actress was conceived. She was in a conversation in the car while driving Heard to the festival of Coachella (in 2016).

“We had a conversation about the surprise he had left on the boss’s bed, before leaving the department“, Jenkins counted. He also recounted what Heard thought of that: “A horrible prank gone wrong“.

A bodyguard for #JohnnyDepp testified on Thursday that #AmberHeard said while on the way to Coachella in April 2016, that she left a surprise on Depps bed-which ended up being defecation. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/mkar72mIjo ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 28, 2022

In an attempt to justify what was a joke in very bad taste, the interpreter blamed the two pets. Something that Depp himself did not accept: “They are tiny Yorkies, they weigh about two kilos each… I lived with those dogs for many years, they were not pets“.

Jenkins also commented that, while Heard was at the renowned music festival in the United States, she became ill due to ingesting magic mushrooms and red wine.