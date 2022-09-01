Why did Ana de Armas leave El internado?

When we talk about Anne of Arms, the popular and blockbuster films that led in the United States quickly come to mind. Since she moved to that country, the actress has starred in productions such as blade runner 2049, No Time to Die, Knives Out, The Gray Man and soon we will see it shine in Blonde What Marilyn Monroe.

However, his first successful role came from the hand of The intership. A series that aired on Antenna 3 since 2007 and that opened the door to great performers, such as yon gonzalez, Blanca Suarez, among others. Despite the popularity that she had obtained, the actress decided to leave the project. We tell you why below!

The reason why Ana de Armas said goodbye to El Internado

When she was 18 years old, the actress decided to leave Cuba and settled in Spain after obtaining citizenship through her maternal grandparents. In this way, she began to look for great opportunities to demonstrate her talent and that is how the series came to life. The intership.

This is what Ana de Armas looked like in El Internado.

This production followed two brothers, whose parents had disappeared on the high seas. Therefore, they must attend a school called “Laguna Negra” so that the director, Héctor de la Vega, takes charge of them as a tutor. Once inside this place, the protagonists will notice that strange and mysterious deaths begin to happen.

Of course, it became one of the most successful fictions for the adolescent audience in Spain. It lasted a total of seven seasons and because it is very famous, Amazon Prime Video decided to bet on a reboot of the story a while ago. In said production, Anne of Arms He put himself in the shoes of Carol, one of the members of the institute who stood out for her talent in front of the camera.

Although her character always attracted attention and was part of a popular series, the Cuban decided to abandon the project from one moment to another. This caused fans to wonder why she made that decision, and if it was some behind-the-scenes run-in with her co-stars.

However, that was not the main reason. The actress decided to leave The intership because she was tired of giving life to teenage characters, and therefore she wanted to show that her talent was for much more. That’s why she said goodbye to the series that made her famous, and she decided to move to the United States.

This was confirmed by her cast partner, Laura Belloso: “The actors have always been very dedicated and it has not been difficult to convince them to continue. Except in very specific cases, all have been available to the series. One of those cases is Anne of Armsshe wanted to leave and we had to invent an exit from the series“.

