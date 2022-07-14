Why did Ana de Armas leave Los Angeles after breaking up with Ben Affleck?



Actress Ana de Armas confesses the most “horrible” aspect of her relationship with Ben Affleck, media harassment



The Hispanic-Cuban interpreter has decided to leave Los Angeles and reside in New York



Ana de Armas maintains a courtship with Paul Boudakadakis, executive of Tinder

The Hispano-Cuban Anne of Arms She is one of the actresses of the moment. Since she made the leap to Hollywood, the interpreter has not stopped reaping successes on the big screen and receiving succulent job offers. A few months before the premiere of the film ‘Blonde’, where she plays Marilyn Monroe, the actress has opened his heart to the US edition of Elle magazine.

Of weapons has confessed the reason that has led him to make one of his most complicated decisions in recent times, the to abandon the city of The Angelswhere he habitually resided.

“That was not a place for me. The constant media attention has been horrible“, he declared, referring to the media harassment he suffered after his breakup with Ben Affleck. In fact, the courtship was already marked by the persecution of the cameras and the paparazzi.

Both met shooting ‘Deep Water’ (deep waters) in 2019, although it was not until summer of 2020 when it was confirmed that they were together. Their love story lasted just over a year, coinciding with the worst time of the covid pandemic. In the winter of 2021, it was terminated. At the time, a close source claimed that they were leaving each other “at different times in their lives.”

Since then, Affleck resumed his romance with Jennifer López and De Armas maintains a romantic relationship with Paul Boudakadakis, Tinder executive. Of course, the actress has removed him from the spotlight to have a relationship as discreet as possible.

Ana de Armas, from Los Angeles to New York

“It is a city (Los Angeles) that keeps you anxious. You always feel that something is missing, something that is not there,” he has said about his life in the United States. She now lives in New York and recognizes that she likes to be in the North American country, although many times “I miss Europe.”

Likewise, he has spoken to Elle magazine about the professional projects he has in mind. One of her main goals is to break the stereotype that exists about Latinos in fiction productions.

“I want to play a Latina, but I don’t want to put a basket of fruit on my head. That’s my hope, to be able to show that we can do anything,” she claimed. He has also highlighted that would like to expand his career with production work.