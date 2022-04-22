Why did Andrés Fassi leave Pachuca? What did he do and why is he leaving Mexico?

In the last five years, Andres Fassi Jurgens has taken about 150 flights between Argentina and Mexicocountries in which he divided his working time in the projects of Club Pachucawhere he was sports vice president until 2021, and Workshops cordobaArgentine football team that he has led since 2015.

Fassi Championships with Pachuca

The endless hours of flight will end, at least on trips to Mexican territory, as the director announced, in an interview for halftimewhat will leave its investments in the countryto which he arrived 30 years ago and in which he became known, along with Jesus Martinez Patinofor his successful work in the Tuzosan institution in which, with their formula for success, they won, between 1999 and 2017, six Liga MX titles, a Copa Sudamericana in 2006 and the Concacaf Champions League five times (2002, 2007, 2008, 2009- 2010, 2016-2017).

“I am in the final stretch of my stay in Mexico. It’s 30 years of life in Mexico, a lifetime,” said the businessman, who explained that now, in addition to focus on their teams in Argentina and Uruguay (Club Atlético Atenas), will look for disembark in football in Spainwhere you try to get the club Malaga, in merger with local businessmen.

“I will stay just like ccounselor in Grupo Pachuca and already, personally, with the projects in Uruguay, Argentina and Spain. Malaga is the team that we have been watching for a year. The team is in the process of judicialized administration, until this process passes I am talking with the administrator and the partner apparatus. I have three, and one of the options and the one I would most like is Malaga”, he commented. Fassi.

The decision to leave

Fassi Jurgens, who came to Mexican football as a physical trainer for Cobras de Ciudad Juárez, recognized that it was difficult to make the decision to leave Mexico; however, the commitments made in recent years, plus the project that it intends to start in Spain, require all its attention.

“I am in an instance of leaving Mexico; I think as a family group to undertake a project in Europe, we have already started in Uruguay, in Argentina. And now with new directions, difficult because It was 30 years with everything we lived in Grupo Pachuca, Pachuca was a sonis something so strong and so beautiful that we had to build with Jesus”.

Even, Fassi He said that on his last visit to the Hidalgo capital, he had a meeting with club staff to say goodbye in a symbolic way, since in a couple of weeks will announce his departure of the Pachuca Group.

“I had a meeting with the people of Grupo Pachucacalculated that in two or three weeks he will announce it in a press release and a farewell to Mexico, a country that sheltered me, I have four Mexican childrena sister country that opened its doors for us and I am tremendously grateful”.

