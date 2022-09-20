Why did Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson leave NBC Show?

The new season of The voice features a whole new lineup of judges or coaches as they are called on the show, sharing their expertise with the contestants.

The Singing Competition, which sees a panel of talented musicians sit in the famous spinning chairs, is back for Season 22, but fans may be wondering why things look a little different this year.

Two of last year’s coaches, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, have left their roles on the show, replaced by Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

Stefani returns to the series after two seasons of absence, as it will be the debut of former Fifth Harmony singer Cabello.

The singers join returning coaches Blake Shelton, Stefani’s husband, and John Legend on the panel.

Newsweek has everything we know so far about Grande and Clarkson’s exit from The voiceincluding why they left.

Why Ariana Grande Isn’t Sure The voice 2022?

Ariana Grande joined The voice in 2021 but is not returning for the new season as she is currently filming the next musical film, Nasty.

The film, based on the award-winning Broadway musical, will star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

In the heights director Jon M. Chu is overseeing production.

Why Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Sure The voice 2022?

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she is officially leaving The voice after eight seasons in May 2022.

Clarkson has won the show four times during its competitive run, most recently on Season 21 with the trio of Girl Brothers Named Tom.

In January 2022, Clarkson hinted that she was making changes to her professional life so she could spend more time with her children, River, 8, and Remington, 6.

In an Instagram Q&A with her fans, Clarkson said, “I decided this year that there was only [going to] be some changes for me that I can’t say here.

“A few things are happening. I was able to save more time just for myself and my children and continue to work. Just where we can get away on the weekends and really do fun things with my kids.

“They only want to spend time with you for so long and now is the time to take advantage of it.” I’m glad to have more time with them. I mean I have a lot of time in the morning but I don’t. I don’t know, I’m selfish. They are funny.

Clarkson has since appeared on NBC’s new singing series American song contest as co-host alongside Snoop Dogg, as well as hosting his own NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on which she is also an executive producer.

How to watch The voice 2022

At the start of the season The voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c.

If Season 22 follows a similar pattern to previous installments, it is expected to switch to one two-hour episode per week midway through the season, before reverting to two one-hour episodes per week when live broadcasts begin.

While the show aired on NBC, last season The voice was available to stream on Hulu. This year, however, fans will have to head to Peacock if they want to stream The voice after its broadcast.

The Voice 2022 continues on NBC.