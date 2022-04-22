Why did Bad Bunny put his Bugatti up for sale?

bad bunny announced through a classifieds portal who sells his Bugatti Chiron car for $3.5 million or better offer.

“Bugatti Chiron 110 anniversary ready for sale for transfer. It is in my name, 0 fines, it has a label and up-to-date maintenance. 16-cylinder engine, 4 turbines with 1,479 horsepower. Totally immaculate, it only has 486 miles and 9 hours of flight time. I give it in $3.5 OMO. Bugatti Model Chiron Year 2019, Gasoline or Diesel, $3,500,000, ONLY CALLS!” reads the ad posted by Benito Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s real name.

The classified is accompanied by several photos of the vehicle and the telephone number 787-417-8605.

However, when calling the number, a recording of several seconds comes out in which the following is heard: “Maybe I’ll go back to my ex and never see you again, maybe you don’t care, maybe it’s going to hurt. This is a little while, mommy, don’t get used to it. Love is very beautiful, but there is always something that interrupts it.

Bad Rabbit fans on the networks have posted videos of how the song sounds and speculate that it is a preview of the artist’s next album, who on his social networks -two weeks ago- announced that he would release a new album, with a promotion in which the Spanish actor Mario Casas participated.

They have also speculated that the artist will call his new album “A summer without you” because of an alleged text message that a person received when calling the phone number in the classified ad. However, the ad called for calls only to be made.

So far, the Puerto Rican ragpicker has not made any statements about the “announcement” of the sale of his Bugatti.