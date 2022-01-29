why did Bradley Cooper replace Leonardo DiCaprio?

The fair of illusions arrived at the cinema in Italy this week with a Bradley Cooper in one of the most difficult roles of his career in the same year as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, expected in Italy in March.

But not everyone knows that, initially, the protagonist of The fair of illusions it had to be Leonardo DiCaprio: the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Guillermo Del Toro, in fact, had chosen the superstar of Titanic And Revenant for the fascinating part of Stanton Carlisle, the tramp and con artist who in the film from a humble worker at a fair becomes a renowned mentalist. Speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series presented by Amazon Studios, Bradey Cooper talked about replacing Leonardo DiCaprio and how not being the first choice for the film exposed his insecurities.

“Nightmare Alley was an interesting example of how insecure I am“said the actor.”Leonardo DiCaprio had left the film for other commitments, and then del Toro came to me. I still remember thinking, ‘Oh wow, do the guys who don’t hire me now want to hire me?’ Luckily, it was an incredible experience. And it was very interesting for me to play a character like Stanton Carlisle, who was clearly traumatized as a child. It was terrifying for both me and Guillermo, because through this character we understood how far a human being trying to survive could go: the protagonist travels in the unawareness of himself, and the whole film guides him towards the ending where finally someone. says who he is “.

