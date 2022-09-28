Why did Emily VanCamp leave ‘The Resident’? Star Rising Details

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for seasons 4 and 5 of The Resident.

When it comes to The Resident, the stakes are always life or death. With so much going on, fans are always worried that something will happen to their favorite characters. Other medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy have shown that doctors seem to have the worst fates. In the case of Emily VanCamp and her character Nicolette “Nic” Nevin, her time on the show came to an end in Season 5.

Nic was at the forefront of many major storylines throughout the series, and his death in Season 5 Episode 3 was a huge blow, both to his colleagues at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital and to audience members who have enjoyed the program for years. Read on to learn more about Nic’s past and potential future on Fox’s medical drama.

Source: Getty ImagesWhy did Emily VanCamp leave ‘The Resident’?

According to Deadline, Emily asked to be released from her contract at the end of season 4, before the reveal of Nic’s pregnancy. Nic’s journey on The Resident officially came to an end when it was revealed that her character had been in a car accident. Nic was absent from the first two episodes of season 5 because she was on a wellness retreat (after a traumatic pregnancy, who could blame her?) She texted her on-screen husband Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) that he was “almost home.” no tracking.

In Episode 3, Conrad opens the door to find two police officers waiting with bad news. Nic’s injuries were too severe to treat, but he would save lives even in death through organ donation. Hints that Emily’s character was going to be killed off had been circulating the internet for months, even showing up on the infamous Deux Moi gossip site.

Emily said her departure from the series was “bittersweet.”

In an interview with Deadline following Emily’s departure from the show, she clarified that her departure was mutually agreed upon. “I loved doing The Resident for the four years I was on it. You often hear that someone walks off a show because something bad happened or there was bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite,” she said. “There is nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not easy for anyone, but it was the right one for me personally. I am grateful to have been received with understanding and compassion.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp)

Source: Instagram

Emily also opened up about how her priorities changed with the birth of her daughter, Iris, in August 2021.

“I spent so many years on network television, but suddenly the priorities changed. I think there comes a time in every woman’s life, in every person’s life, where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show,” she said. “Doing so many episodes in a different city and then adding COVID to that, most of us weren’t able to see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is right now.”

Source: FOX Emily VanCamp was one of the original stars of ‘The Resident.’

In March 2017, Emily, an alumna of the television shows Everwood, Brothers & Sisters, and Revenge, as well as the Captain America movies, signed on on the dotted line to play Nicolette “Nic” Nevin in the pilot for The Resident. . At the time, Deadline described the role as the “female lead” and “on-again romantic fling” of Matt Czuchry’s character Conrad Hawkins.

The actress later told Deadline that she had taken a break after Revenge and wasn’t loving the scripts she was getting until she got the pilot script for The Resident. “I loved the pilot and thought it was relevant to what is happening today. I can be an advocate for all the nurses who are so undervalued, underpaid and do most of the work,” she said.

The show premiered in January 2018 to 8.65 million viewers, with Emily and Matt starring in every subsequent episode, along with Manish Dayal (The Hundred Foot Journey) as Devon Pravesh, Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther) as Mina Okafor and Bruce Greenwood. (Star Trek) as Randolph Bell.

The Resident is available to stream on Hulu. You can also catch new episodes on Tuesday nights on Fox.