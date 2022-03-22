Why did Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield split after their ‘Spider-Man’ romance?

ads

The adorable romance between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone was one of the books when they came out between 2011 and 2015. They met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man, in which they played each other’s love interest. He played Peter Parker and she played Gwen Stacy.

It’s been several years since Andrew and Emma ended their relationship, giving fans plenty of time to contemplate what could have gone wrong. Here’s what we know about what happened between Emma and Andrew, and why they decided to call it quits.

Source: Getty ImagesWhy did Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone break up?

There is a lot of speculation that the reason behind Andrew and Emma’s breakup was the fact that they were dealing with the difficulties of a long distance relationship. When it was reported in 2015 that the two were taking a break from their relationship, he was filming a movie called Silence in Taiwan, while she had recently attended the Golden Globe and Oscar ceremonies alone.

Emma had been nominated in the supporting actress categories for Birdman, and it seemed that Andrew couldn’t be there with her due to his work schedule. A source told People at the time, “Emma understands her work anxieties, which is why she originally dropped out of Cabaret last year and only did it this year, but they are taking a break from seeing each other.”

Source: Getty Images

They added: “They are both slaves to their schedules. At this time last year they were privately discussing marriage.”

When it was reported in October 2015 that the two had broken up for good a couple of months earlier, a source told Us Weekly, “They still love each other very much and get along and stay close.” . It just wasn’t working.”

Emma and Andrew avoided speaking publicly about their breakup at the time, leaving many questions hanging in the air for their fans.

Source: Instagram/@luvalyssamiller

alyssa miller

Who are Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dating now?

Anyone who has held on to the hope that Andrew and Emma would one day reconcile is about to be sorely disappointed. He has been linked to a model and musician named Alyssa Miller since November 2021. They were first seen together in New York City and their relationship is now considered a couple.

Alyssa has made a name for herself in the modeling industry doing print jobs and walking the runway for a long list of top-tier companies. She has modeled for Vogue, Elle, Sports Illustrated, and Guess in the past.

Source: Getty Images

David McCary

As far as Emma is concerned, she has been married to her husband, Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, since 2020.

They started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. In 2021, they welcomed their first child together.

ads