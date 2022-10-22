Why did Ernesto Zedillo and Felipe Calderón meet?

Ernesto Zedillo expressed his respect for Felipe Calderón

The former presidents of Mexico They don’t usually have encounters very often, but almost by coincidence, Spain became the host country for the meeting of Felipe Calderon Hinojosa (2006-2012) and Ernest Zedillo (1994-2000).

Both former leaders of the Executive attended the forum 20 years of FIL: Democracy and freedom, which took place in Madrid, Spain, as panelists. This is how Felipe Calderón expressed it on his official Twitter account:

“In the Forum 20 years of FIL: Democracy and Freedom, in Madrid, I had the honor of sharing a panel with former presidents Ernesto Zedillo, from Mexico, and José Maria Aznar, from Spain, as well as with the Judge and now Senator Moro, from Brazil. We discussed the future of Latin America.”

At the “20 Years of FIL: Democracy and Freedom” Forum in Madrid, I had the honor of sharing a panel with former Presidents Ernesto Zedillo, from Mexico, and José Maria Aznar, from Spain, as well as with Judge and now Senator Moro, from Brazil. We talk about the future of Latin America. pic.twitter.com/6pvF5twFZy – Felipe Calderón 🇺🇦 (@FelipeCalderon) October 21, 2022

As the former president and militant of the National Action Party (BREAD), they were not the only political figures who were present shoulder to shoulder at that panel, which took place on October 20.

During the event, former President Ernesto Zedillo launched himself against the current governments of some countries for what he considered wasted for the next 10 years, however, he expressed his respect for Felipe Calderón:

“The topic of this day is one that is very close to my heart, as I know it is for those who accompany me, I greet President Calderón with great cordiality and respect (…) when I see President Calderón, it comes to my mind that my task as president must have been quite complex because look who were the heads of the opposition parties in Mexico, they were two gentlemen who eventually became presidents of Mexico, so the task was not easy “

For his part, Felipe Calderón opened his participation by praising the way in which Zedillo coped with the economic crisis of 1994 and recalled that at the time, the leader and militant of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) asked the National Action Party for help: “I told the president that the interest of national action was prominent and we were going to do it.”

The anniversary event International Foundation for Freedom (FIL) was chaired by Mario Vargas Llosathe writer who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010. On October 20, Felipe Calderón had the opportunity to exchange a few words with the literary personality.

This morning, in Madrid, I was very pleased to greet the Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, initiator of the @fundacionFIL International for Freedom” to whom I thank for his invitation to participate in the International Forum “20 years of FIL: Democracy and Freedom”. pic.twitter.com/iZ8P6YeEie – Felipe Calderón 🇺🇦 (@FelipeCalderon) October 20, 2022

“This morning, in Madrid, I was very pleased to greet the Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, initiator of the @fundacionFIL International for Freedom” to whom I thank for his invitation to participate in the International Forum “20 years of FIL: Democracy and Freedom”.

The meeting between former presidents was harshly criticized for Epigmenio Ibarrathe television producer whose ideals coincide with the self-styled Fourth Transformationled by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Through a tweet, Epigmenio Ibarra called Felipe Calderón “cynical”, as he assured that his six-year term had been “a bloodbath”, which supposedly conflicts with the concepts of democracy and freedom.

What cynicism, that of Felipe Calderón, to participate in the forum “20 years of FIL: Democracy and Freedom”, in Madrid, if his six-year term was a bloodbath. – Epigmenio Ibarra (@epigmenioibarra) October 21, 2022

“What cynicism of Felipe Calderón!, to participate in the forum” 20 years of FIL: Democracy and Freedom “, in Madrid, if his six-year term was a bloodbath,” he wrote.

It should be remembered that in August, Vicente Fox had suggested a meeting between former leaders of the Executive:

“HE INVITED: . Amlo. Salinas. . Zedillo. Calderón. Fox Meet up and take a photo together in a neutral place. Let’s show that MEXICO is first!!” According to the tweet of the head of the Mexican State from 2000 to 2006, heThe purpose of the meeting would be to take a photograph together to demonstratethat Mexico is first”, added to the fact that -he accused- the meeting would have to be in a “neutral place”.

KEEP READING:

Fox came out in defense of vapers, assuring that “they are less harmful” than cigarettes

“Vulgar achichincle”: Vicente Fox exploded against Adán Augusto for attacks on Samuel García

AMLO, Salinas, Zedillo and Calderón: Fox called on politicians to take a photo together and users reacted with memes