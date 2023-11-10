Why did Estefi Berardi arrive late to Poco Correctos and had to give an explanation

Due to the strike on July 9, it took some time for the panelists, led by Polo Alvarez and Chino Leunis, to arrive on bicycles.

Estefi Berardi arrived late to Poco Correctos due to disruptions at the Buenos Aires centre, and entered the studio when the program had already started.

“Guys, sorry to interrupt this moment, but Estefi Berardi is currently entering,Chino Leunis was surprised while playing a song about Nicole Newman and Manu Ursera’s wedding.

“Polo, come with me, allow me, let’s stop, hold me for a second. I feel like a big brother welcoming his sister At six in the morning she comes half drunk.Added a driver of the bicycle.

“If we started the program at 4:50 pm how can it come at this time? I you have to explain,Chino started off by expressing his anger at the panelists.

“No, there was a traffic jam, there was a traffic jam”Polo Alvarez said, justifying the delay.

“It’s live and direct, come, come. What happened?”Chino asked Estefi as he welcomed him.

“I have my clothes. I mean, I didn’t make it…”The panelists started justifying themselves. “you are precious”Chino told him.

“Oh guys, I came running from makeup, I got a migraine. We were talking through audio, I was stuck for two hours on July 9th“That never happened to me because I’d walk a block, he’d send me in and I’d come back out.”Told them about the inconveniences they faced in reaching there.

“and well, I had to walk to reach there and I left with my clothes., it’s mine. Hey, can I sit, can I sit?”Heading over to the table with the rest of the program staff, he set off.