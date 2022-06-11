Why did Harry and Meghan sit in the second row at Elizabeth II’s mass?

Obviously, all eyes would be on the prince Harry and Meghan Marklebecause it was the only event to which they had confirmed their attendance, and their presence gave something to talk about, since their arrival –that generated as much shouts and applause as boos–, even the place they occupied inside the church.

It was striking that the couple not only did not sit on the right side, next to the prince Charles, Camilla of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridgebut they occupied the second row, behind the Earls of Wessex and Dukes of Gloucester and aside from the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Beatriz and Eugenia did not visit each other when the dukes arrived, but instead let them go to their original seats.

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)



According to one of the editors of the Daily MailRichard Eden, on broadcast Palace Confidentialthe accommodation within the church was not by chance, and much of the decision had to do with It was sought that Harry and Meghan did not appear in any photograph with the four highest ranking characters: Prince Charles, Camilla of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate of Cambridge.

Another particularity is that the couple, who arrived in a separate car and not in the transport designated for family members, entered the church separately when Beatriz, Eugenia and their husbands were already seated, but although it would sound logical that only two seats would have been moved to make room for them, they would have been instructed not to do so and to let the dukes pass to their originally designated places.