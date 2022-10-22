Why did Hu Jintao leave the meeting?

Is China delaying economic data for politics? 0:53

(CNN) — China’s former top leader Hu Jintao was unexpectedly removed from the closing ceremony of Saturday’s Communist Party Congress, in a disruptive moment for what is usually a highly choreographed ceremony.

Hu, 79, was sitting in a prominent position at the head table of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, right next to his successor, current leader Xi Jinping, when he was approached by a staff member, video shows. of the meeting.

Still in his chair, Hu appears to speak briefly with the male staff member, while China’s third-highest leader, Li Zhanshu, who sat on his other side, had his hand on the chair behind Hu’s back.

Hu then appears to be lifted up by the staff member, who had grabbed his arm, while Kong Shaoxun, head of the party secretariat, walked over. Hu spoke briefly with the two men while he was reluctant to leave.

Finally, Hu is escorted by the two men from his seat, with one of them holding his arm, while other members of the group sitting behind the head table watch the situation. The circumstances surrounding Hu’s departure are unclear.

On their way out, Hu is seen stopping and appears to say something to Xi. She then patted Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder. Both Xi and Li seem to nod. It is not clear what Xi said in response.

While Hu was still seated, there is a moment in the video where Xi appears to place his hand on a document that Hu was trying to reach to prevent him from doing so.

At another point, after Hu has risen to his feet and apparently reprimanded the two men before leaving, Li Zhanshu appears to be trying to get up from his seat, but Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee sitting next to him, orders him to leave. He sat back down with a yank on his suit jacket.

Hu, who retired in 2013, has suffered from deteriorating health in recent years.

Due to the opacity of Chinese elite politics, the party is unlikely to offer a public explanation for Hu’s sudden departure. The moment was not reported in any Chinese media, nor has it been discussed on Chinese social media, where general conversation is highly restricted. But the video has unleashed a firestorm of speculation abroad.

Reporting on the episode of Hu’s departure on Saturday, CNN was taken off the air in China.

What happened came after the more than 2,000 congress delegates approved the new members of the party’s Central Committee during a private session, and before the delegates were called to endorse the party’s work report during a session open to members. journalists.

The newly announced 205-member Central Committee did not include Li Keqiang and Standing Committee member Wang Yang, both of whom are considered Hu’s protégés. This means that neither of them will retain their seats on the party’s top decision-making body, even though they are both 67, one year less than the unofficial retirement age. Xi, 69, is included in the list of new members of the Central Committee.

The composition of the Permanent Committee will be announced on Sunday, one day after the closing of the Congress. Xi, who appears to have consolidated power by eliminating his rivals and dampening the lingering influence of party elders, is expected to be reconfirmed as party chief.