Why did it arise and who participated in this revolt?

The april waralso known as Dominican Civil War, the Revolution of 65 or the April Revolutionwas a popular revolution that took place in Santo Domingo 57 years ago on April 24, 1965.

According to an article on the website of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD)for this fight, young men and women, civilians and soldiers who were looking for freedom and democracy joined together.

In this case, with the aim of overthrowing the governance of the triumvirate headed by Donald Reid CabralIn addition, to fight against the second North American occupation that took place between 1965 and 1966.

The demonstrators of the April War had the purpose that John Bosch returned to power in conjunction with the 1963 constitution. His government was considered legitimate and constitutional during the 7 months he was in charge in 1963 before the coup.

commands

For this they were organized in commands. In a video of General Archive of the Nation (AGN) about the war of 1965, as explained Orlando Sanchezveterinary doctor, were classified in commands of mobile, supply and intelligence units.

Sánchez affirms that they maintained contact with all the commandos, especially with those of the Dominican Popular Movement (MPD) and the Popular Socialist Party (PSP).

In addition, Rafael Quiroscaptain of the Dominican Air Forcehighlights that they settled in points that they considered strategic, such as Santa Bárbara and Ciudad Nueva, the latter being the location of the central command.



Men and women in the April war. -External source

Participants

This war was divided into two sides: constitutionalistswho were in favor of Bosch’s return and loyalists who were against his return.

The men were in charge of facing the fight while the women served as support in the domestic chores in the commandos, but also, according to the AGN video, they assumed tasks of communication, civic-military instruction and supply of materials of clandestine way.

Among the constitutionalist participants are: Rafael Fernández Domínguez, Francisco Caamaño Deñó, Hamblet Hermann, Claudio Caamaño Grullón, Hilda Gautreaux, Yolanda Guzmán, Emma Tavarez Justo, Piky Lora, Aniana Vargas, among others.

While among the loyalists were: Elías Wessin y Wessin, Antonio Imbert Barrera, Pedro Bartolomé Benoit, Bruce Palmer, Tapley Bennet, among others.