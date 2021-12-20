With the arrival of Covid-19, the gastrointestinal disorders Italians. To say this is a research conducted by Human Highway for Assosalute, the national self-medication drug association, which confirmed that the trend is on the rise: from 47.8% in the pre-pandemic period (2019) to 56% this year. (2021), with the 25-34 age group most affected.

According to the research, the profound changes that the pandemic has imposed on lifestyle and daily life have had a significant impact on eating behaviors: from adults in smart working, with more frequent access to snacks and increased irregularity of meals, to young people who , limited in social interactions, they have poured out states of anxiety and loneliness also in the approach to food. «Data collected during the first lockdown show significant changes in the food sector: about 17% of respondents had one decreased appetite, while 34% showed a increased sense of hunger and craving for food, with 48% gaining body weight. The variation, especially in excess, in food consumption and weight, has led to both greater digestive difficulties and alterations in intestinal functions “, intervenes Attilio Giacosa, gastroenterologist and lecturer at the University of Pavia.

Why did Italians’ gastrointestinal disorders increase with Covid?

These phenomena are strongly conditioned by the sedentary lifestyle, which affected not only appetite but also intestinal function. Direct consequence is the appearance of symptoms such as swelling, ache And abdominal discomfort, associated or separate with respect to digestive difficulties. In addition to eating habits, gastrointestinal disturbances in the pandemic period were also intensified psychological factors, stress and anxiety in the first place. «In the youngest, having to remain stuck at home, isolated, without access to the usual activities, has enormously influenced their eating habits. For adults, activities such as smart working have led to continuous access to snacks and food, with a tendency to consume meals in a different way than usual. Not to mention the elderly. The problem of the acquisition of food, the lack of relationships with others, often in the absence of technology, have caused isolation to suffer more, with important repercussions on the neurological sphere. Depression, anxiety, loneliness have thus profoundly affected the eating habits of this age group ”, explains Giacosa.

The digestive system is in all respects a “Second brain”: what affects our life can have repercussions in the digestive field. «The states of stress and anxiety therefore had an impact on the digestive function by determining the activation of imbalances in the interconnection of the head with the belly. This has generated conditions that have translated into functional symptoms: despite being healthy, the organs of the gastrointestinal system do not perform their activity correctly, and this has led to the appearance or accentuation of symptoms such as diarrhea or constipation ».

Is there a link between Sars-CoV-2 infection and changes in the gut microbiota?

Not only did the change in habits and the emotional aspect play against the well-being of the stomach and intestines: there are also proven connections between Sars-CoV-2 infection and alterations in the intestinal microbiota. “First, the virus leads to one imbalance of the intestinal flora, both in the colon and in the small intestine, an organ, the latter, which has always been “underestimated” but which assumes significant importance for the development of important symptoms and what is called by the acronym SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth), which is the increase of bacteria in the small intestine. Direct consequence of this phenomenon is the swelling, a symptom that seems trivial but that leads to feelings of malaise, abdominal tension, irregularity of intestinal functions, nervousness, accentuation of the negative perception of one’s body. However, the consequences of this phenomenology in the long term are not yet clear ».

