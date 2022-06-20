Why did Jennifer Aniston and Monica Lewinsky clash?

Recently, Jennifer Aniston starred in an interview with sebastian stan in which he generated controversy for one of his statements. The Friends actress referred to the popularity of certain personalities and pointed against Monica Lewis.

“The internet shaped a new culture about people getting famous for nothing. paris hilton, Monica Lewis, all of them… Now you are famous for TikTok, for YouTube, for Instagram, it is as if our work was diluted. I feel lucky to have been able to get a taste of what the industry was like before this,” the 53-year-old star said.

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan.

The words of Jennifer Aniston They quickly went viral on social networks and reached the former intern who caused a scandal in the presidency of bill clinton. However, the interpreter of Rachel was also criticized by users who accused her of hypocrisy. “She went from empowerment to degrading the past of another woman,” wrote one of the users who expressed herself in this regard.

Another Twitter user pointedly focused on the fashion designer, writing: “Wait, what Jennifer Aniston said Monica Lewis is famous for doing nothing? Lewinsky he was prey to his boss, who was literally the president. She already talked about how the media coverage affected her, she didn’t want to be famous.”

Although the questioned woman did not express herself punctually to the words of Jennifer Aniston, put a “like” on a tweet that was specifically in charge of criticizing a woman’s past and then “preaching empowerment. She also made a post, which was considered a slur, in which she wrote, “The internet may be amazing, but it could be even better without bullying, harassment, and abuse.”

Monica Lewis was involved in a real scandal in the United States, after it came to light in 1998 that she had been having an affair for two years with bill clintonwho was the president of the country. That was a real humiliation for her, and in 2014 she only referred to the subject, assuring that she was a victim of abuse of power: “Being called stupid, promiscuous, careerist and moron and having been taken out of context was very painful.”