Entertainment

Why did Jennifer Aniston and Monica Lewinsky clash?

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Recently, Jennifer Aniston starred in an interview with sebastian stan in which he generated controversy for one of his statements. The Friends actress referred to the popularity of certain personalities and pointed against Monica Lewis.

“The internet shaped a new culture about people getting famous for nothing. paris hilton, Monica Lewis, all of them… Now you are famous for TikTok, for YouTube, for Instagram, it is as if our work was diluted. I feel lucky to have been able to get a taste of what the industry was like before this,” the 53-year-old star said.

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Aracely Arámbula, dazzles everyone with a photo in a robe

10 mins ago

Bradley Cooper remembers being belittled by his colleagues at the Oscars

11 mins ago

Christian Nodal cancels concert in Bolivia hours before it takes place

21 mins ago

HBO Ranking in Chile: the favorite series this day

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button