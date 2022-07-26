Why did Jennifer Aniston once write that she was ‘sick’ of celebrity news?

ads

Jennifer Aniston, better known as the star of FriendsShe is a film and television actress who has been in the news both for her personal life and her love relationships as well as for her professional choices. Her high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt helped make Aniston a superstar. And when they split after just a few years of marriage, many fans speculated that the two had fundamental disagreements over family and career issues. Over the years, Aniston has come clean several times about speculation about her fertility. In a 2016 op-ed, she wrote that she really is “fed up” with the gossip surrounding her personal life.

Fans have long speculated about Jennifer Aniston’s fertility.

Jennifer Aniston attends Netflix’s ‘Dumplin’ Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on December 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After Aniston’s marriage to Pitt in 2000, her popularity skyrocketed. She and Pitt became known as Hollywood’s “golden couple,” a couple as talented as they were attractive. Many anxiously awaited the news of a pregnancy, but that news never came. When the two announced their split in 2005, rumors spread that Pitt left Aniston because he was eager to have children and she was not. In particular, Pitt welcomed several children with Angelina Jolie.

Aniston remarried in 2015 to actor Justin Theroux. The two divorced after only two years of marriage. Once again, tabloid speculation ramped up about the couple’s childlessness, with many once again assuming Aniston didn’t want to be a mother.

What did Jennifer Aniston say about being ‘fed up’ with celebrity news culture?

In 2016, when Aniston was still married to Theroux, she wrote a passionate op-ed for the Huff Post, criticizing tabloids that constantly speculated on when and if she would announce a pregnancy. “For the record, I am No pregnant,” she wrote. “What I am is Fed up. I’m sick of the sports scrutiny and body shaming that goes on daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment,’ and ‘celebrity news.’”

Aniston continued: “The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing. We use celebrity ‘news’ to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of women, focused solely on physical appearance, which is turned into a sporting event by the tabloids. Are you pregnant? Is she eating too much? Aniston noted that she is “tired” of the narrative surrounding her fertility. “I am not seeking motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would have us all believe,” she wrote.

Jennifer Aniston has often spoken out against pregnancy speculation.

The 2016 op-ed was just the beginning. In the years since it was published, Aniston has parted ways with Theroux, becoming a prominent fixture on social media and landing starring roles in several successful projects. Regardless, she has consistently criticized the tabloids when they choose to engage in speculation about her ambitions towards motherhood. In a December 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston shared that she avoids headlines: “Am I still having twins? Will I be the miracle mother at 52? she joked, remembering some old favorites of hers.

Still, she refuses to give in to “victimhood” and criticizes the toxic narrative that says women should be defined by anything in life. As a working actress and full-time pop culture icon, Aniston doesn’t let the tabloids control her life. And she has no problem taking control of her destiny. It is clear that she has neither the time nor the patience for baseless speculation,

