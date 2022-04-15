Why did Jhonny Deep sue Amber Heard? This is what’s behind the most controversial trial in Hollywood

14 Apr 2022 – 7:00 p.m.



Lawsuits and counterclaims, this is how they have been since 2017 Jhonny Deep and his ex-partner Amber Heardwho return to the stand to star in one of the most controversial trials in Hollywood history.

On this occasion, the actor accused of defamation after an article published in the Washington Post in which he points out that he is an abusive husband of women.

While Heard responded with a countersuit in which she argues that her ex-husband is pushing to end her career in the film industry.

The actors separated in 2015, after a marriage that lasted only 15 months, when the artist filed for divorce in 2016.

Amber Heard sues Johnny Depp for abuse

In the first divorce lawsuit, Amber accused the actor of subjecting her to physical and emotional harm, something that Deep categorically denied.

“I endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse from Johnny, including angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him,” the woman said at the time, according to statements reviewed by Esquire magazine.

After this, both actors reached an amicable agreement and published a joint statement in which they assured that their relationship was passionate and that there was no physical damage or lies from either party.

The accusations return

In 2018, when everyone believed that the difficulties between the two actors were a thing of the past, the actress published an article in the Washington Post in favor of the Me Too Movement and in which she claimed that she was a clear example of domestic violence. Although she did not mention her ex-partner, the eyes turned to the actor.

Deep reacted with a lawsuit for 50 million dollars, in which he accused his ex-partner of being the cause, with his statements, that Disney fired him from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” project. Likewise, the actor sued the newspaper The Sun for a publication in which he was identified as an abusive husband, this last lawsuit was lost in court.

But Amber was not calm and also sued for 100 million dollars. The actress argued that she lost important projects and roles due to the pressure that her ex-husband exerted in the industry.

