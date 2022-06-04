Why did Johnny Depp lose to The Sun in the UK, but win against Amber Heard in the US?

After Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation case against Amber Heard in the United States, many questions have been raised about the reasons why the actor lost a lawsuit against The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom, but won against his ex-wife. in United States.

In 2020, the star of films such as ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ lost a UK libel suit against the tabloid after his former partner gave evidence to support the claim that he was a “wife beater”

And just a few days ago, the Hollywood star won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the actress after a Virginia jury ruled that the article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 was defamatory.

The court awarded Depp $15 million – comprising $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages – but the judge limited the total punitive damages according to legal limits. , resulting in a total of $10.35 million. For its part, Heard received $2 million from her countersuit against Depp.

Although the seven-person jury found in Heard’s favor on one count in his countersuit against Depp, the actor called the decision vindication and his ex-wife called it “a disappointment.”

Heard’s evidence was rejected by the jury in Virginia, despite the fact that many, including legal experts, assumed that Depp had less chance of victory after his defeat in the United Kingdom.

Why did Johnny Depp lose in the UK, but win in the US?

According to international media lawyer Mark Stephens, the fact that the US case was held before a juryWhile the UK trial has been before a judge, it has been very important to Depp’s victory.

Speaking to The Guardian, Stephens revealed that Depp’s lawyers were able to “focus on Heard” before the jury.

Because the US trial was before a jury, it allowed Depp’s lawyers to focus on Heard. a tactic that was ruled out by the judge in the UK. They deny that their client has done anything, they deny that he is the real perpetrator and they attack the credibility of the person who reports the abuse and then reverse the roles of the victim and the aggressor”, said the legal defender.

Mark Stephens stated that the legal team at Heard also made a number of “tactical errors” and was outplayed by a more experienced set of lawyers.which were quickly praised by social media users who followed the trial daily.

“Heard’s team was not predominantly libel lawyers and they were outmatched at every turn. They faced a very strong Depp team,” Stephens said.

On the other hand, the specialist lawyer suggested that social networks were used to “undermine Heard’s case” and promote the actor’s.

“What we have witnessed in the United States regarding this trial has been an overwhelming case for Depp on social media. It’s like an anti-Heard campaign.”

For example, on the TikTok platform, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp received more than 19 billion views during the six weeks that the trial took place.

Speaking to The Guardian, Carter-Ruck partner Persephone Bridgman Baker, a libel specialist, suggested that the jury simply believed Depp’s case.

“There seems to be no more obvious explanation than that the jury simply believed Depp’s evidence in the US trial or, if it is accepted that a Darvo strategy was employed, that the jury accepted it. There was further evidence in the US proceedings about Heard’s credibility, which the judge in the UK gave little weight to: it is likely that this was a deliberate strategic decision by the Depp team,” said Persephone Bridgman Baker.

He added: “While the judge in the UK proceedings decided that Heard was a credible witness, that additional evidence may have rocked the jury.”

Following his victory, Depp said he was “truly humbled” by the jury’s verdict, stating that the allegations had a “seismic impact” on his life and career. “From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Telling the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have stood firm in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing that I have finally achieved it.”

For her part, Heard said she was “heartbroken” by the conclusion. The ‘Aquaman’ actress assured that the verdict “turns back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke out and denounced could be publicly shamed and humiliated… I am sad to have lost this case. But it saddens me even more that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American: the right to speak freely and openly.”

