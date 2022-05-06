Why did José Ramírez leave millions on the table to stay with the Cleveland Guardians?

JOSE RAMIREZ WAKE UP the morning of April 5 determined to make something out of nothing.

It was the last day of the Cleveland Guardians’ spring training in Arizona, the team’s deadline to agree to an extension with its star third baseman. Progress was stagnant and rival teams had taken notice. The possibility of a trade seemed increasingly likely, and Ramírez grew alarmed at the thought. He approached his agent, Rafa Nieves of Republik Sports, shortly after 9 am PT and implored her to find common ground with the Guardians’ top decision makers. There was work to do.

“We were on two different planets,” Nieves said.

Nieves began representing Ramírez in 2012, when he was just 19 years old and considered too young to make a mark on a major league roster. Ramírez stayed with Nieves through three different agencies, the last one being Nieves’s own; Nieves watched Ramirez grow from a little heralded prospect to one of the best and most complete players in the game. After more than a decade together, they had become more like a family. But Ramírez and Nieves spent most of the first week of April bickering. The Guardians’ offers (one in November, one in March) had been well below market value and Ramírez, Nieves said, continually tried to justify them in an effort to stay.

“I tried to dissuade him,” Nieves said. “Everyone tried to dissuade him.”