Why did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split up?

Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber They starred in one of the most captivating love stories of recent years, although happiness did not last forever as many of their fans would have liked. The famous couple lived an intense intermittent romance, which despite the love had a lot of pain in the middle too. The singers made their relationship public in February 2011, when they attended the Vanity Fair after-party together at the Oscars.

The first time they separated was in 2012 but soon they reconciled, a year later their relationship faltered again due to the rebellious behavior of the Canadian. Justin He even ended up in jail for drunk driving with one of the girls he was romantically involved with. Officially at that time it was said that: “Because of the insanity of their respective schedules, it was becoming more and more difficult for them to maintain a relationship.”

However, the rumors of infidelity on the part of the singer grew when he saw bieber in public accompanied by the Victoria’s Secret model, Barbara Palvin, 19, with whom he went to see The Lion King on Broadway. Over the years and after ending their relationship definitively in 2018, Selena Gomez gave statements about her ex-boyfriend that surprised everyone.

Gomez stated that he experienced “emotional abuse” during her relationship with the singer Justin Bieber. “It is dangerous to remain in a victim mentality. And I am not being disrespectful, I feel that I was the victim of certain abuses”said the voice of “Lose You to Love Me” in a new interview with Weekend Edition Sunday from NPR.

In all the comings and goings that the couple had, the reasons for the separation were various, ranging from infidelity, psychological abuse, distance, jealousy, routine, among others. In addition, sources close to the couple added that they were very young and that they made very immature decisions.

The couple of talented artists began their love story in 2011 and separated definitively in March 2018. Four months later, the singer of “sorry” started dating haley baldwinwhom she married in September 2018. The couple remarried in a second religious wedding in September 2019.