Why did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split up?

Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber They starred in one of the most captivating love stories of recent years, although happiness did not last forever as many of their fans would have liked. The famous couple lived an intense intermittent romance, which despite the love had a lot of pain in the middle too. The singers made their relationship public in February 2011, when they attended the Vanity Fair after-party together at the Oscars.

The first time they separated was in 2012 but soon they reconciled, a year later their relationship faltered again due to the rebellious behavior of the Canadian. Justin He even ended up in jail for drunk driving with one of the girls he was romantically involved with. Officially at that time it was said that: “Because of the insanity of their respective schedules, it was becoming more and more difficult for them to maintain a relationship.”

