Why did Justin Bieber cancel several shows?

Singer Justin Bieber has announced that he has a rare syndrome and has had to cancel several tour dates Justice.

In a video shared on his Instagram account (New window) last Friday, Justin explained that he had the syndrome of Ramsay Hunt, which causes paralysis on the right side of his face. It keeps him from blinking and smiling.

It’s pretty serious, as you can see he explained in the video. For those who are frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them.

Several canceled shows had already been postponed due to the pandemic.

The syndrome of Ramsay Hunt what is it exactly?

The syndrome of Ramsay Hunt is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. It can also cause a rash, ear pain, and even hearing loss. According to several doctors, the disease rather affects adults aged 60 and over, and rarely the youngest (Justin is 28 years old).

A health break

The singer of Peaches said he was doing facial exercises and taking time to rest so he could heal and be able to resume his tour. His recovery could last from several weeks to several months.