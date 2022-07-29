Entertainment

Why did Khloe Kardashian go to jail?

KHLOE Kardashian spent time in jail in 2007 after violating her parole for drunk driving.

Khloe was arrested for drunk driving in 2007 in California and was initially sentenced to community service.

Along with community service, Khloe was ordered to take an alcohol education class.

Although Khloe was successful in her community service, she also violated her parole.

The reason Kardashian gave for violating parole was that she missed several sessions due to her busy schedule.

While some thought a celebrity would get special treatment, it didn’t.

How long was Khloe Kardashian in jail?

The judge in his case sentenced the celebrity to 30 days in jail.

Along with the prison sentence, she would also be forced to join an alcohol treatment program.

While her month in jail seemed scary, in reality she didn’t stay that long behind bars.

Instead of the 30 days she was sentenced to, she actually served less than a day.

Eventually, Kardashian was released after less than three hours due to overcrowding.

This is a common practice in prisons, which often release non-violent offenders if they run out of room.

Upon his release, his representatives issued a statement.

Her rep said at the time, “Khloe is ready and willing to serve her sentence, no matter how long or where, and fix this. »

