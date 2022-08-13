Why did Legacies cancel?

After four years of broadcasts, it was confirmed that legacies he will no longer continue with his story. The spin-off of Vampire Diaries was issued by The CW, which announced that the fourth installment will be the last. The show featured Danielle Rose Russell and had figures like Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd and Quincy Fouse. julie plect was in charge of developing this story from the show born in 2009.

legacies was canceled in May and put an end to more than a decade of broadcasts of the saga of Vampire Diaries on the small screen. Although the cancellation of the series with rating problems was not justified, it is fair to mention that there was a significant drop in audience numbers between the third and fourth seasons, where it went from one million viewers per week on average to close to of 760 thousand in the delivery that began to be broadcast in October 2021.

According to a report presented on the site TVLinethe reasons behind the cancellation of legacies would have to do with the same justification for which several productions of The CWWhat in the dark Y Roswell, New Mexico. Everything indicates that The CW It will be sold and this would have made the executives want to get rid of some titles that did not seem so profitable. It is worth noting that the signal depends on Warner Bros. and Paramount Global.

in your account Twitter, julie plect wrote a few words from the cancellation legacies. “What a streak we’ve all had. It’s sad when business changes under your feet. May everyone find their way to their next adventure.”he pointed out, as well as highlighted: “It has been an honor for me to be a part of telling these stories for you. A toast to the fallen and the fans that have to say goodbye”.

+ Vampire Academy, the consolation prize

beyond that legacies has abruptly ended its journey in The CWfans of vampire stories can keep calm because Plec works on another production that will be released in the next few days. Is about Vampire Academya series inspired by the work of Richelle Mead who had his movie in 2014 and starred Zoey Deutch and Dominic Sherwood. The series can be seen in the United States through peacock from next September 15 (we will have to see which distributor gets its rights in the rest of the world). Its story focuses on two girls from different classes who are finishing their training before entering the adult world as vampires. Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner They are the main protagonists.