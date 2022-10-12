Why did Margot Robbie insist on doing a scene from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ completely nude?

Margot Robbie credit: Bang Showbiz

If anything has become clear, it is that Margot Robbie has been committed to her roles since her Hollywood debut. Hers two Oscar nominations and her acclaimed performances in ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘Bombshell’ back her up.

The 32-year-old Australian actress got her big break in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, insisting on filming a scene from Martin Scorsese’s hit completely nude.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2014, the star said she was “afraid” her naked body would be immortalized on the internet, but when the director offered to soften the scenes to make her feel more comfortable, she turned him down.

In the interview that just surfaced, the then-23-year-old ‘Neighbours’ star said: “I think nudity for nudity’s sake is embarrassing. If they put it on just for a girl to take off her part from upstairs, then it’s disgusting. And it always shows. But I also think it’s disgusting that when someone gets naked in real life, in the movie they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold a sheet. Seeing someone who’s covered up makes me irritates too.”

Margot detailed that the essence of Naomi was to show that her body was not her only “currency” in the world. “So when Martin [Scorsese] he tried to help me and told me that in the scene where he seduces Jordan maybe he could wear a robe, I told him no. She has to be naked. She was putting the cards on the table.”

The actress later revealed in another interview that she had to “deeply commit” to the scene.

Speaking to Porter in 2018, Margot added: “You don’t notice when you’re watching the movie, but in reality we’re in a tiny bedroom with 30 production people. All men. And for 17 hours I was pretending to touch myself. It’s something. very strange, I had to bury the shame and commit myself completely”.

Margot, who started her career on ‘Neighbours’, has starred in major Hollywood movies including ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and the upcoming ‘Barbie’.

Since making his Hollywood debut alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, he has not stopped reaping box office success.