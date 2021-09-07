Why did Mark Wahlberg get fat? The reasons for the transformation

SportFair

His followers have always been used to seeing him fit and with a sculpted physique, for this reason the latest photos published on social media have left everyone speechless. Mark Wahlberg he appeared heavier and rather fatter than in the past, although there is a reason behind this transformation. There Hollywood star in fact he had to put on weight for work, that is to interpret in the film ‘Father Stu‘the character of Stuart Long, boxer turned priest. In three weeks, Mark Wahlberg he gained ten kilos to look like the protagonist of the new film, directed by Rosalind Ross (companion of Mel Gibson).

Why did Mark Wahlberg get fat?

The director of the film explained how the physical transformation of Wahlberg has a more than valid reason: “Mark Wahlberg he got so much fat because Stuart Long he was forced to interrupt his career after breaking his jaw and this led to him gaining weight. After abandoning his gloves, the former boxer found himself acting as an actor but after a motorcycle accident he remained in the hospital for a long time, where he decided to become a priest. Meanwhile, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and spent the last few years of his life in a wheelchair“.

Thanks to the chef

To implement this transformation, Mark Wahlberg he indulged in a high-calorie diet, taking away some culinary satisfaction: “I’ve been controlling my weight for years, now I just want to eat whatever comes within range …“. The star of Hollywood she gained 10 kg in three weeks, thanking her chef for this Lawrence Duran for the tasty and high-calorie dishes that accompany the current routine.