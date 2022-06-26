Why did Natalie Portman return to Marvel for Thor: Love and Thunder?

Although he is a main character in Thor : love and thunder Taika Waititi regrets not including Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) in the third film of the god of thunder, Thor: Ragnarök. Released in 2017, it takes place mainly outside of Earth and in its absence only a brief mention of the character is made.

But in an interview conducted by VarietyDirector of Thor: Ragnarök Y Thor: Love and Thunder He assures that he had to search and find ways to bring the character back for the third installment. The goal was to do it in such a way that there is an important evolution. “It was part of the comics that Jason Aaron did and it’s a story arc that I fell in love with while doing ragnarok“, he explained. He refers to the reinvention of Jane Foster to become mighty thor.

“We talk repeatedly about how amazing she is and a part of me always wanted Natalie Porman to be in Thor: Ragnarök. So when Marvel told me they wanted to bring her back, it all made a lot of sense,” she continued in the interview. “He’s going to become a hero, he’s going to take Mjolnir and he’s going to be Mighty Thor,” she said.

Why Natalie Portman left the Marvel Cinematic Universe but came back in Thor: Love and Thunder?

After his appearance in Thor: A mdark world, Natalie Portman disappeared from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, in an interview conducted in 2016, the actress assured that she had finished with the character. Though Kevin Feig tried to calm the waters arguing that, due to the nature of Thor: Ragnarök, it did not make much sense that the character appeared in the film, everything indicates that the breakup occurred years before. Hence the surprise of his return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

prior to alan taylor will take the reins of Thor, a dark worldthe film was going to be directed by Patty Jenkins (wonder-woman). But due to creative differences with Marvel Studios, she was fired. This apparently upset Portman the hell out of him, who decided to leave the franchise.

But the changes within the studio and Taika Waititi’s position regarding the presence and importance of female characters in his films, made Natalie Portman rethink her decision. In 2018, she publicly stated that she would be open to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A year later, during a comic-conthe announcement of its participation in Thor: Love and Thunder it became official.

In fact, in Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster ceases to be, solely, the romantic interest of the main character. She becomes a super powerful hero, with vital importance within the Marvel Universe. In addition, she represents an important example for audiences, where female figures have a leading role and do not always need to be protected by a man. Something that Natalie Portman has spent years defending in Hollywood.

Thor: Love and Thunder It opens on July 8 in theaters around the world. It is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander and Russel Crowe.



