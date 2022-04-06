Why did Olivia Rodrigo break one of her Grammys?

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, 19, won the Grammy for best new artist, defeating strong rivals like Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas and Saweetie.

“This is my biggest dream coming true,” said the 19-year-old singer, picking up the golden gramophone from Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, previous winners of the same award.

But this was not the only trophy she received, as the Grammy stage saw her go up again to recognize her as Best Single Pop Performance, for “Drivers License”, and Best Pop Vocal Album, for “Sour”.

But Olivia Rodrigo did not last long the pleasure of having her three Grammys together, since when she left the ceremony she broke one!

While posing with her three awards, the singer dropped one of them, which fell to the floor and broke in two, an embarrassing moment for her.

The young singer, who made her debut at the Grammys, had had a memorable arrival, as she opted for a 90s look in a black Vivienne Westwood dress that flattered her figure with pink details and a choker, finished off with long gloves. .

The coronation of a Queen

Olivia Rodrigo’s rise to fame has followed a dizzying pace that has put her at the level of phenomena like Billie Eilish or Rosalía since she published her first song in early 2021, “Drivers License”.

In 2020, the American was starring in a Disney Channel series, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, when she began posting videos on her Instagram profile in which she performed her own compositions on the piano.

One of them attracted enough attention that the Interscope label, promoter of the career of Lana del Rey and Lady Gaga, decided to promote the single commercially.

With simple lyrics about a love breakup, the song got more than 21 million views in its first three days and smashed records on streaming platforms.

The ballad went viral on the TikTok platform and positioned Rodrigo as the most listened to artist in the Anglo-Saxon world, ahead of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and The Weekend.

After the immense success, the singer advanced that she was preparing her debut album and a few months later she published “Sour”, considered the best of the year by media such as Rolling Stone and which has made its author an icon of generation Z that receives comparisons with Alanis Morissette and her 1996 Grammy-winning “Jagged Little Pill.”