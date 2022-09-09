Why did Petro decide to extradite Piedad Córdoba’s brother?

The first Tik Tak sounds this Thursday, September 8 in WEEK and it sounds on the sides of the extradition of Piedad Córdoba’s brother against all the bets that indicated different things.

Among other reasons, because the Petro government’s confusing announcements about the extraction do not make it clear whether the negotiation of a drug trafficker or member of a criminal gang with the justice system, which is not yet known under which legislation the benefit is applied to the fostering must necessarily be before they are captured, or it is still possible to negotiate after being captured.

The bets against the removal of Piedad’s brother also stemmed from the negotiations that Gustavo Petro’s brother was allegedly carrying out in the prisons during the campaign, apparently promising benign treatment to the gangs if they supported the election of his brother, Gustavo.

Álvaro Córdoba could have been one of them, something that seemed to be corroborated when it was learned that Piedad’s brother already knew what he was going to say in his inaugural speech and trusted the announcements he would make on that occasion, since they would have the key to his salvation from extradition; But there was no such thing, President Petro ended up signing the extradition of Córdoba and the theories now are not about whether he will do it or not, but about why he did it.

The first theory that reaches us is that Piedad Córdoba no longer serves Petro politically. She was elected not because her exhausted prestige made her worthy of the votes necessary to win a seat, but because thanks to Petro, the Historical Pact put her on its list, short, but a closed list that went long in the seats that it won in Congress.

Everything indicates that pressure from the United States in favor of that extradition would have been more useful for Petro to make the decision. It is that, after all, Córdoba is a star witness in the Álex Saab case, although the Court of the Southern District of New York is requesting him for things such as illicit drug trafficking by air, land and sea, arms trafficking and concert to commit a crime The authorization to extradite Córdoba was only given for the drug charge, that is, for the first one.

His profile was always very low until we learned of his existence and activities after his capture in Medellin, accompanied by members of the Farc Gentil Duarte dissidents. Córdoba would be the extradited number 17, because the president has already carried out 16 extraditions, while 279 messages from detainees from different prisons in the country, according to what he assures WEEKthey already announce their interest in negotiating in exchange for his non-extradition.

That’s why he comes back and asks the question: is it worth being captured to negotiate or is the non-extraction offer only for those not captured? Is it like cat and mouse? But yes, President Petro reaffirmed to General Laura Peterson, commander of the United States Southern Command, who was visiting Colombia, his intention to completely rethink the fight against drugs, which according to Petro, not without much reason, failed since the Nixon administration.

Listen to the second Tik Tak of María Isabel Rueda today, September 8:

Tik Tak: Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva renamed the Foreign Ministry?

The new name of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has caused surprise in the diplomatic delegations of the world. It has even served as a platform for Leyva to install a vanity library in diplomatic networks. Listen to María Isabel Rueda.

The second Tik Tak sounds today, Thursday, September 8 at WEEK and sounds around a very specific question: Did the new Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva definitively change the name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

The question comes from the guidelines that the Foreign Ministry sends to the diplomatic representations of Colombia in the world, about what are the messages that the national government, through it, wants to transmit. The orders were usual under the advice of her predecessor, former Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez, but under this government there is a change. The sender of these guidelines to the ambassadors of the world is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Peace.

It is not clear whether this renaming requires a law to legally produce the name change, as was required, for example, when the Ministry of Justice was renamed with a first and last name Ministry of Justice and Law.

But while we find out, the truth is that the directives that the chancellor sends under the new name of his office are full of images, videos and photos of the Foreign Minister Leiva in various scenarios related to the peace process, with the victims, without the victims, with the demobilized, without the demobilized, with the communities… well, anyway.

The guidelines to the ambassadors of Colombia are a true vanity library of Álvaro Leyva Durán and indicate that the strange and highly criticized tolerance that Colombia has shown or has decided to assume in the face of the very serious violation of human rights in Nicaragua, which includes the thoughts of opponents and in members of the Catholic Church, is serious. In pursuit of Colombia, perhaps, achieving the release of some political prisoners in exchange for our country handing over the seas of which the Hague Court stripped us.

In the Leyva negotiations, which he says were the reasons why he abstained from voting against Nicaragua for human rights violations, It does not appear that we know the rights of the Raizales, of the fishermen so martyred in the seas, which belonged to Colombia, now by the Nicaraguan boats.

That is at least the thesis that is handled journalistically in Nicaragua, which was for the reason of achieving the release of political prisoners. Everything indicates that Dr. Leyva, now Minister of Foreign Affairs and Peace, is not going to be content with peace in Colombia, but is going to extend his miraculous hands to other war conflicts in the world. It does not surprise us that one of these days it appears in the Ukraine.