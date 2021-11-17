Why did Polkadot’s price drop during parachain auctions?

The price of Polkadot (DOT / USD) has experienced a severe reversal in the past few days. The coin is trading at $ 42.20, which is around 23% below its highest level this month. Likewise, the price of Kusama dropped by more than 25% over the same period.

Why is DOT falling?

Polkadot’s price is falling at an important time for the ecosystem. For starters, Polkadot is currently implementing an auction process that will determine which projects will move into the ecosystem. These are known as parachain rods.

A quick look at the data shows that Acala Network is poised to win the first lot of the auctions. The developers have received more than 30 million DOTs, which have a market value of over $ 1.2 billion. Moonbeam follows, which also raised over $ 1.2 billion. In total, the ongoing auction raised more than 80 million DOTs.

In theory, the price of Polkadot should have increased due to the success of these parachain auctions, but this rally has already happened. In fact, the DOT price has risen more than 432% from its lowest level in July this year to November 4th.

Therefore, the price is falling due to a market condition known as rumor buying and news selling. This is a situation where investors buy an asset due to the incoming news and then exit when the specific news occurs.

The same situation is happening in Bitcoin prices. BTC hit an all-time high recently as investors waited for the Taproot upgrade that happened over the weekend. And now, Bitcoin has plummeted to around $ 60,000. So what will happen to the price of Polkadot?

Polkadot price prediction

On the four-hour chart, we see that the DOT price has formed what looks like a double-top pattern at around $ 54. This is important as this pattern is usually a bearish sign. The price then managed to move below the important support level shown in green. This support has linked the lowest levels since October. The price is still below this trend line.

Polkadot’s price also fell below the 25 and 50-day moving averages, as the Stochastic Oscillator started moving higher.

Therefore, the price is likely to recover as the bulls attempt to retest the ascending trend line. This could see it go up to around $ 50.