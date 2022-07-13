Why did Puma Rodríguez separate from Lila Morillo after 20 years of marriage?

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old achieved fame at a very young age and in the ’60s he married another media star, Lila Morillo. She was a well-known singer and actress in Latin America and Europe and they were together for more than 20 years.

All the media attention and the flashes were perched on the marriage of Puma Rodríguez and Lilac Morillo and also about his two daughters Liliana and Lilibeth. But in 1986 everything ended and both signed their divorce in the Caracas court, which was also televised.

The divorce between Lila Morillo and Puma Rodriguez It came time after the singer decided to settle in Miami to boost his musical career to another level. “When he wants to be international, I gave him all my support, my daughters and I came to the United States… I set aside ten years for the education of my daughters and to support him,” Lila Morillo told the “Suelta la sopa” program. .

Lila Morillo and Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

But apparently the Puma Rodriguez he was focused on something other than his family and Lila Morillo felt alone and said so: “a lot of absence, waiting with an empty bed, cold, full of tears, memories, sadness and I didn’t feel free there. I felt very overwhelmed.”

Lila Morillo with her two daughters and her only granddaughter. Source: Terra archive

At that moment the rumors of infidelity on the part of the Puma Rodriguez but Lila Morillo did not want to believe it. “I was not afraid that José Luis was going to do something wrong, our separation was surprising for me,” said the actress. The truth is that a year after separating, the singer made his relationship with Carolina Perez official and a few months later the only daughter they had in common was born, Génesis Rodríguez.