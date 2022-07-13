Entertainment

Why did Puma Rodríguez separate from Lila Morillo after 20 years of marriage?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 2 minutes read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old achieved fame at a very young age and in the ’60s he married another media star, Lila Morillo. She was a well-known singer and actress in Latin America and Europe and they were together for more than 20 years.

All the media attention and the flashes were perched on the marriage of Puma Rodríguez and Lilac Morillo and also about his two daughters Liliana and Lilibeth. But in 1986 everything ended and both signed their divorce in the Caracas court, which was also televised.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

top speed | zenithal

5 mins ago

Jessica Simpson reveals that Selena Gomez kept her daughter Maxwell

6 mins ago

Zara has the fabulous Julia Roberts dress in ‘Pretty Woman’

17 mins ago

The film with Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder that is available on Netflix

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button