Why did Richard Flood leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? He just talked about it

ads

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those unaware of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

People who absolutely love medical dramas have been obsessed with Grey’s Anatomy since it first premiered in 2005. If Grey’s Anatomy didn’t have such a devoted and devoted fanbase, it wouldn’t have lasted 18 seasons and counting! The show stars Ellen Pompeo in the title role of Meredith Grey, along with a handful of other highly recognizable faces.

The doctors at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital come together to save lives and make a difference in the world. His medical skills and knowledge are beyond inspiring to watch every season. Richard Flood was one of the actors on Grey’s Anatomy, but recently parted ways with the show. These are the details.

Source: ABCWhy did Richard Flood leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Richard played Dr. Cormac Hayes. He joined the show as a recurring character in season 16 before being promoted to series regular the following season.

Now, after Season 18, Episode 10, his character has said goodbye. It turns out that Richard agreed with the producers that it was time for his character’s story to end.

Richard told Deadline: “They came up with the way out. I didn’t know until closer to when we were shooting how it would actually happen, but there was some talk over the summer as to how the season would play out.”

He continued: “And then during the season there was more talk about what could be good [for the show] and what could be good for me. Having three years on the show felt good to me, and I think the character arc with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. I was so happy that everyone felt the same way, and they just pulled it off.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Richard Flood (@richardfloodofficial)

Richard also posted on Instagram thanking the Grey’s Anatomy team for the experience he had. He wrote: “Thank you to everyone involved over the last two years, but especially to all the fans whose response to Hayes’ departure over the last two weeks has been overwhelming! Much appreciated.”

Fans of the show are pretty sad to see her character go, but it’s easy to respect the decision she made with the show’s producers. Is it possible that Richard will ever return for future episodes of Grey’s Anatomy? He hasn’t talked about coming back in the future, but that doesn’t mean there’s no chance of it happening one day.

Source: YouTube/@ABCHow was Dr. Cormac Hayes removed from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

A recent episode of Grey’s Anatomy revealed that Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was secretly sacrificing veterans who didn’t necessarily qualify to be on the death show. Hunt already had plans to help three other veterans with physician-assisted deaths. Since Cormac found out about Hunt’s plan, he knew that he would be considered an accomplice who would then be stripped of his medical license if he didn’t say anything about it.

For Cormac, the decision was too difficult. He had to decide whether or not he wanted to rat on his friend or leave the hospital altogether. He obviously chose the latter. As a result, Cormac was able to remain perfectly loyal to Hunt as he walked out the door. It was the perfect ending to Cormac’s arc.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 air Thursdays at 9 pm EST on ABC.

ads