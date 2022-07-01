Why did Rihanna quit music?

Rihanna fans have been waiting for the singer to release a new album for over six years. However, Riri multiplies projects in all areas, except music. Why did she walk away from her musical career? This is the question we answer in the new episode of the ELLE debrief podcast.

Subscribe for free on your favorite podcast app, listen on Deezer, on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts.

What has Rihanna been up to for the past six years? A priori, the singer has not been idle. She got into beauty and fashion with Fenty, developing businesses that have conquered the planet, proving that she is an outstanding businesswoman. But still no album since 2016. And it’s not about to happen. Indeed, after regaling her fans with her high-profile pregnancy, Rihanna gave birth to her first child at the end of May, whose father is rapper A$AP Rocky. A little boy whose first name we don’t yet know, and of whom we haven’t seen any photos yet, since the young parents are still discreet, and we understand them.

In the new episode of the ELLE debrief podcast, our journalists return to this pregnancy between New York, Los Angeles, Paris and Milan. They chart Rihanna’s fashion and beauty success, while exploring the singer’s looks from her hesitant beginnings to today. And of course, they give you a flashback to Riri’s love life. And like every episode, our journalists test your knowledge with a quiz on Rihanna’s titles. Good listening !

Listen to more episodes of the ELLE debrief podcast:

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also