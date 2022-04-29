Why did Robert Pattinson make so little money starring in ‘The Batman’? – Movie News

The collection of ‘The Batman’ was quite juicy for Warner Bros, but not the millionaire amount they paid Robert Pattinson.

batman It has a worldwide box office of almost 760 million dollars. and continues to add some billets despite its launch on HBO Max. Not bad for a film with a budget of 185 million and considering the low expectations for the relaunch of Detective Bat by director Matt Reeves and after the resignation of Ben Affleck as the dark knight of the call and The League of Justice.

Despite quadrupling what it cost to build, lto star of Twilight he just received a check for only three million! How why!? The film itself is a photographic ode thanks to Reeves and his photographer, Greig Fraser, also a hit for the cast that completes Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and even the brief appearance of Barry Keoghan (Joker), to all these names we add the last name Pattinson and it leads you to buy a ticket even if you are not a fan of superheroes.

The Screen Rant portal commented that the actor is not considered as the Hollywood elite despite having assured successes and memorable performances from The Twilight Saga to Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse. In fact, it does not even appear on the list of the celebrities who obtained the best salaries in 2021 for some super production, a list headed by Brad Pitt (Bullet Train) and Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) for 20 and 13 million, respectively.

The two names are a box office magnet for every generation, not like this Pattinson, who is usually followed by the entire fandom of Twilight and stop counting. Now, perhaps, the fans of the knight of the night who liked his interpretation will join, but no more. In fact, the actor has many detractors and haters for his participation in Stephenie Meyer’s literary saga of wolves and vampires, a negative public that Brad or Tom do not have.



Warner Bros Pictures Robert Pattinson earned three million dollars for ‘The Batman’.



Speaking of the Batman universe, the British is also one of the lowest paid. Christian Bale, for the trilogy of The Knight of the Night, had earnings of 54 million, 18 per film; Affleck, 10 for each appearance in the Snyderverse; Michael Keaton, 23 million today; And George Clooney, 18. Given the success of batmanit is possible that the contractual situation of the British improves and sets a much higher salary for his return to the batcave in Batman 2a sequel already confirmed during CinemaCon 2022.