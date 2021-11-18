Why did Russia blow up a satellite? And how dangerous is it?

The missile test carried out by Russia in recent days has created not only a great risk for the safety of astronauts on the ISS but has also reopened the debate on space junk orbiting the Earth and on how to manage other future “accidents. ” such.

Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, recently said: “This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as other human spaceflight activities.”

The American and European astronauts on board had to take refuge in emergency capsules and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei played down saying that “it was definitely a great way to bond as a crew, starting our first day of work in space” .

NASAGetty Images

But is it only the Russians who carry out this type of experiment? Obviously not.

In 2007, China tested a similar weapon to the one launched by Russia on Monday, with similar results. The United States and India have also tested such weapons in space.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists such tests “can produce massive amounts of orbital debris: the destruction of a single large satellite such as a US spy could alone double the total amount of large debris currently in low Earth orbit. where almost half of the current satellites reside “and then added:” Currently there are no international restrictions on testing or the use of military systems intended to destroy satellites “.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io