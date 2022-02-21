Why did Ryan Garcia walk away from the Canelo Team?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.19.2022





Unexpectedly, on February 11 Ryan Garcia announced his separation from Eddy Reynosoalso coach of Saul “Canelo” Alvarezfor reasons that were not clear at the time and that gave rise to multiple versions that were extinguished, once and for all, by the WBC interim lightweight champion himself.

“The reason I changed was because Eddy didn’t really have time to train me and it was no longer working. It had already been two weeks (in training camp) and I hadn’t seen him, so I thought: ‘You know what? I just need to make a change“He clarified in an interview for ESPN.

García had to deal with Reynoso’s busy agenda, in which he must divide himself to attend to the needs of Canelo himself, of Óscar Valdez, Frank Sánchez, Andy Ruiz and even Julio César “Rey” Martínezso he chose to join the discipline of Joe Goosen, a famous American coach.

Garcia’s last fight It was January 2, 2021 in the knockout against Luke Campbell, without opening the advantage for another confrontation, the most recent case being that of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, with whom he had warmed up the atmosphere well, although it did not materialize.

yes there was trouble

Henry Garcia, Ryan’s father and manager, assured that there was no break due to pronounced differences between both partiesalthough he made it clear that the boxer did feel uncomfortable because of the short attention he received.

“We just think Ryan didn’t want to move from one place to another and at the time we were making the decisionEddy wasn’t there to consult with us, and Ryan felt a little annoyed. But he said that there are no bad feelings, we said that we had to continue, ”he mentioned to ESNEWS.