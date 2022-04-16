Why did Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham? What is his net worth and who is he married to?

ads

One of the biggest and highest paid actors working today, Ryan Reynolds is best for being the face behind the witty superhero Deadpool.

Before his breakout role as Deadpool, the Canadian actor launched his career with The Odyssey, Two Guys, and A Girl & A Pizza Place.

Not only is he one of the most famous actors in the world, Reynolds has also moved into different businesses and acquired the Wrexham football club, which he co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ryan, including his career, net worth, Wrexham estate, and his enviable relationship with Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds was the youngest of four children and described himself as an extremely sensitive child (Image: GETTY)

Ryan Reynolds was born in Vancouver, Canada, as the youngest of four children. The actor, who was born on October 23, 1976, is currently 45 years old.

Growing up “a really high-strung kid”, Reynolds described himself as “extremely sensitive”, who found solace in his school’s productions.

He landed his first professional acting job at the age of 12 and was later cast in a Canadian teen drama called Hillside, later renamed Fifteen.



After Fifteen, which ran from 1991 to 1993, Reynolds had a few small roles, including a guest role on The X-Files, as well as movies like Waiting, Just Friends and Definitely. Perhaps, what put it on the map. Since then, Reynolds has experimented with everything from romance to action, from The Proposal to Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are co-owners of Wrexham (Image: Ian Cooper/North Wales Live)

Ryan Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney own the Wrexham Football Club, in which they made a £2m investment.

Speaking to This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, Ryan revealed why he bought Wrexham: “It seemed like an interesting proposition. We were looking at a lot of different teams and what really struck me about Wrexham was how inextricably close-knit communities are to their football club.



“It’s a more comprehensive project with Wrexham – their fans, their community and bringing them back to the English Football League. That is our goal and our hope. We are very excited”.

Reynolds and McElhenney explained that they have four goals with the acquisition: to reinforce Wrexham’s values; expand the identity of the club; reward fan loyalty and a chance at success.

Who is Ryan Reynolds married to? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met on the set of the 2010 film Green Lantern (Picture: Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively, whom he married in September 2012. The couple met while filming for Green Lantern in 2010.

However, at the time they met, they were both in relationships with other people: Lively was dating Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, while Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson.

By the fall of 2011, both actors were single and started dating. In September 2012, the couple had a secret wedding in South Carolina.

They made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the 2014 Met Gala, and in October they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Currently, Lively and Reynolds are the parents of three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

How much is Ryan Reynolds net worth? Ryan Reynolds is best known for his role as Deadpool (Picture: Getty Images)

As of 2022, Ryan Reynolds’ net worth is around £115 million. In 2018, the father of three made £29m from his superhero sequel Deadpool 2.

Reynolds also has an ownership stake in Mint Mobile, a wireless service provider, which is valued at between £435m and £580m.

The Vancouver-born star also owns the Aviation American gin brand, which is worth £443 million according to Business Insider.



