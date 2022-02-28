Why did Selena Gomez go barefoot at the Sag Awards?

Fashion isn’t all pose and stiffness, and sometimes the overriding need for comfort overpowers the need to dazzle. It has been evidenced in a very natural way by the actress Selena Gómez on her last red carpet, who with her gesture this Sunday at the SAG Awards has made social networks fall in love.

The interpreter chose for the sophisticated appointment a spectacular velvet dress signed by that combined perfectly with vertiginous heel stilettos signed by Christian Loboutin.

On her walk through the anteroom of the awards, on the red carpet, the actress of ‘Only murders in the building’ one of the heels played a trick on her and she fell hopelessly before the crowd of photographers gathered at the photocall.

After the moment, and determined not to star in a second fall, Gómez took off his shoes and went on stage to present one of the awards of the night together with one of his co-stars.

The gesture did not go unnoticed and was highly applauded by Internet users for its naturalness. The networks did not take long to viralize the action of Gómez, who joins many other celebrities who, fed up with wearing impossible heels on the red carpet, have decided to take off their shoes at major media events to claim a fashion with reasonable standards and without impossible canons.