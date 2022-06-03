Why did Shakira and Piqué never get married?

yesHakira and Gerard Piqué have been in a relationship since 2011, but they never got married. Today more than ever their love union is experiencing a difficult moment, then the rumors that assure that the singer caught the Barcelona player with another woman. There is talk of an inevitable separation between the two superstars who, although they never formalized their marriage, were considered one of the strongest couples in entertainment.

Many people have wondered why they have never married after more than 11 years together and having conceived two children together. Well, it was the footballer himself who explained the situation and his reasons, although ‘shake‘ He has done it on other occasions as well.

Shakiranormally refers to Pique as “her husband” although they have not passed through the altar. Despite this, the singer herself went on to say that she was “very comfortable” with her relationship and she reiterated that she likes the idea of ​​being her “girlfriend”.

According to the Colombian superstar, not being his wife or his wife, it makes him more aware of the relationship.

Why haven’t they gotten married? Piqué explains his reasons

During an interview with the former soccer player, Gary NevillePiqué was questioned about this situation and about whether she had changed her mind.

“I would tell you if it had been like that, I wouldn’t have any problem, but that’s not the case,” he explained calmly and in a relaxed atmosphere.

“That’s their mentality,” he continued. It is not something too alarming if we take into account that their relationship has been consolidated for many years and that, let’s remember, they made a family.

Precisely that same thing highlighted the Barcelona defender, influencing the age of both children. “We have two children, ages nine and seven,” Pique said.

Shakira’s version of why they didn’t get married

The reason why there has been no wedding between Piqué and Shakira was revealed by the Colombian in an interview on the Planet Weird podcast, in which she explains why she does not want to marry the father of her children.

“The idea of ​​marriage scares me. I don’t want him to stop seeing me as his girl. It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible depending on his behavior,” Shakira commented in said interview.

Now, this whole story has a much simpler answer. Why haven’t Shakira and Piqué married? Well, because, taking into account the point of view of both at all times, they have not been asked.

Neither he nor she have asked the other to marry him, this being the most logical and obvious answer. They felt comfortable with their relationship, and in the end that’s the most important thing.

“I like the way we are now, the way we work as a couple. And no, we don’t feel that need to be married,” explained the culé to Neville.

However, it seems that the situation between the two changed drastically and we could be living the last days of this famous couple that has enchanted the public for more than a decade.