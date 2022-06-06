Why did Shakira never marry Piqué? This is the reason

The wedding plans with the Spanish soccer player were never a priority for the singer, despite the fact that they had two children.

One day after the official announcement of their separation was made, the rumors and speculations about Sakira and Gerard Piqué do not stop emerging and have monopolized the web. Some seem to be unfounded and others, although they sound hard to believe, turn out to be true.

Such is the case of why the interpreter of “I congratulate you” never wanted to reach the altar with the Barcelona footballer. The reason came to light and it was the same singer who exposed her arguments without any shame.

Illustrative and non-commercial image / instagram.com/p/BqSSIbgDQjm/.

It was during an interview for the program 60 minutes, that Shakira confessed why she did not want to be the wife of the Spaniard.

“Marriage scares me so much, I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I prefer that he see me as his girlfriend, his lover. A bit like the forbidden fruit, ”she argued in the interview conducted in early 2020.

He also emphasized that “I want you to think that everything is possible depending on behavior.”

The Colombian was always very honest with the conception of a couple that she has and therefore with respect to family life and motherhood. She always said that she and Piqué were never “a traditional couple”.

“It is not that we have a written agreement in which we share the tasks, but we are both very involved parents and we manage as we can, supporting each other and also a lot in our families. We do not know another way to do it, “he explained.

Regarding the position of the singer, the soccer player seemed to have no problems because on one occasion he said in an interview that he felt very comfortable.

“I like how we are now, how we function as a couple and we don’t feel the need to be married,” Piqué told Gary Neville, who interviewed him.

Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 35, were together for more than a decade. They began a romantic relationship in 2010, but they did not make it official until the following year. Although they did not marry, they had two children, Milan and Sasha, born in 2013 and 2015.