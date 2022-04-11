Why did Silvia Pinal’s video spark concern about her state of health?

An interview with the actress alarmed celebrities, who raised their voices for the actress For: Pauline Flowers APR. 09. 2022

Mezcaliente Silvia Pinal: video worries fans and demands respect for their state of health

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Four months after overcoming his Covid-19 infection, Silvia Pinal will be back on the theater stages; however, during the presentation of the work, the state of the first actress sparked concern among celebrities and their loyal followers, who also demanded respect for the great ‘Diva del cine’.

After several of the interviews that were conducted with the actress were revealed, in which they highlighted She felt exhausted, disoriented and coughing, The alarms about his state of health began to be present on social networks.

“I find it despicable that they expose Mrs. Silvia Pinal the way they are doing it. How sad and helpless. #TodoMal”, wrote director Oscar Carapia.

To the requests for respect for the 90-year-old protagonist of cinema, theater and television, the actor joined Laura Spain with the following message.

“Very bad taste to expose a lady like Silvia Pinal”, said the message that the same interpreter of ‘Germán’ in Neighbors, clarified, erased so as not to create controversy. However, it was answered by the producer of the work Ivan Cochegrus, who asked not to create judgments before the premiere of the work.

“Hello @ivancochegrus My intention is not to judge titles of works or offend colleagues. I even deleted the comment so that it is not misunderstood. It simply hurt me a lot to see that Mrs. Silvia Pinal was exposed in this way. From then on, peace be with everyone and my respect too”, wanted to clarify Lalo Spain.