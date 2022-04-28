Why did Steve Jobs decide to call his company Apple?

On April 1, 1976, Apple was born, currently the most valuable and exclusive technology company in the world. The bitten apple, which caused so much commotion in its beginnings, would later become a giant that invoices around 4,000 million dollars a month. The success in the premonition of Steve Jobs -convinced from the beginning of the future success of the company- is curious. The experiment that began in a dusty garage has made history.

Theories surrounding the choice of the company’s name are not few. The most accepted ensures that the businessman loved to eat apples and that this was his favorite fruit. However, a video filmed almost half a century ago – in an almost indecipherable format – shows a young Jobs explaining the reason for “Apple”.

Steve Jobs at the presentation of the iPad in 2010

The point is that Steve Jobs chose the name “Apple” to better position himself in the phone book, something that today could be compared to SEO strategies -Search Engine Optimization, in Spanish optimization for search engines- so used by companies to appear in the first search results in Google. Jobs mentions his passion for the fruit but assures that the goal was to appear before Atari, at that time it was one of the main manufacturers of consoles in the world market and a company in which Jobs had worked.





In the video we can see how they ask him about the name, to which he replies that “everyone chose names like Matrix Electronics”. “And we just decided to call it Apple Computer because someone suggested it at 5pm that day. Partly because I really like apples and partly because it was ahead of Atari in the phone book,” he added later.

Steve Jobs promoting his 'Apple'

In those years, the phone book was another tool for selecting companies for customers, so the position of a company within it was decisive. The directory worked in alphabetical order within each sector and not by relevance. Thanks to the video it is possible to confirm that the businessman liked apples – in fact Jobs was in charge of an apple plantation in a hippie commune in the seventies – but this was not the only reason for his choice.