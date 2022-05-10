Why did the former WhatsApp CBO regret selling the ‘app’ to Facebook?

WhatsApp’s former chief commercial officer, Neeraj Arora, commented in a Twitter thread and a LinkedIn post, celebrating the app’s sale for just under $22 billion to Facebook, that “tech companies need to admit when they’ve done wrong.” something wrong”.

“Nobody knew at first that Facebook would become a Frankenstein monster gobbling up user data and spitting out dirty money. Neither do we,” Arora said on the social network.

In 2014, the technology giant bought the messaging provider for USD 19.3 billion, in what was called the acquisition of the century; this eclipsed the actions of Apple, Microsoft or Google.

According to what was said by Arora -who helped in the negotiation-, the founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton pointed out three main criteria regarding the future of the service: “no ads, no games and no tricks”.

Arora added that WhatsApp’s business plan was to charge an annual subscription of USD 1 for unlimited use, which was accepted by Facebook, which requested a board seat for Jan Koum and an office in Mountain View. Facebook has also committed to implementing end-to-end encryption.

“Today I regret it,” Arora emphasized.

Later, in 2017, Brain Acton, co-founder of the ‘app’, left the company, and Arora left together with Jan Koum in 2018.

The above, remembering the 2018 scandal, in which it was shown how Facebook was linked to the obtaining of data and interference in the United States elections through the controversial Cambridge Analytica. From these revelations, everything would have taken a different course, both for Meta and for the other applications that depended on this company, which is why Arora invited social network users to delete their Facebook account.

“Until finally, in 2018, just as the details of the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal were coming to light, Brian Acton sent a tweet that shocked the social media stratosphere (It’s time. #deletefacebook).” quoted the former head of business of Facebook, referring to one of the moments in the history of Meta that would have shown bad practices and scared the creators of WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, this man also reported that, at the time of purchase, the conditions he had imposed on Meta were full compatibility with end-to-end encryption, in order to guarantee the security of its users; plus, zero ads, complete independence in product decisions, a board seat for Jan Koum – who was WhatsApp CEO at the time of the purchase – as well as an office of its own in Mountain View.

“No mining user data No ads (never). No cross-platform tracking. FB and his management agreed and we thought they believed in our mission”, They were the most important conditions after the purchase, although now Arora affirms that these flags are not being respected.