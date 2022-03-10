Why did the IRS close the Child Credit portal and how does it affect you? – Telemundo New York (47)

Contacting an IRS representative involves an ordeal and tons of patience. Calling the helpline equates to minutes, even hours of waiting, and taxpayers won’t always be successful, according to the latest report from the Taxpayer Advocate.

The IRS, for its part, urges Americans to use their digital tools; however, the IRS has put one of its key services on hold until the deadline for this tax season: the Child Tax Credit portal.

According to the tax agency, the Child Tax Credit tool was created to offer non-taxpayers an easy way to report and update basic information in order to receive their payments, this without having to file a tax return in the case of families of extremely low income.

MILLIONS OF TAXPAYERS ARE FILING THEIR TAXES

But the White House ordered the temporary shutdown of the tool because of the confusion it’s causing this tax season. The government is concerned that people use the portal for non-filers when their income does require them to be accountable to the treasury.

In general, single taxpayers earning less than $12,400 or married couples filing jointly with income of $24,800 do not have to file a tax return.

“Last year, since filing season was already over, those mistakes weren’t harmful, they weren’t a foul,” Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, told Politico on March 3.

“But if that were to happen at the start of this year’s tax filing season, these families would go through the Child Tax Credit portal and then when they try to do their normal tax returns, it would look like they’re trying to file their taxes twice. times.

“That could put them out of any benefits for months while the IRS tries to resolve their situation,” Sperling explained to the news outlet.

The developers of the GetCTC portal for the IRS app, Code for America, said 114,000 families nationwide used the tool just about two months after it went online, but that policy has changed.

Tips to get more money in your pockets.

“If you want to receive the remaining or missing child tax credit, you must file a tax return,” warns the GetCTC app website.

“You can claim your CTC when you file your tax return in 2022. The simplified tax return with GetCTC will be available in May, or you can file a full return today using GetYourRefund,” the warning adds.

The site no longer allows taxpayers to register with the portal. It is only limited to offering a registration option for families to receive updates about the tool. This means that they will receive an alert when the portal is reactivated.

BUT WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR FAMILIES?

The government says that if a person used the non-taxpayer portal to try to claim the child credit money and then filed a full tax return, the IRS will assume that they intend to file more than one return, which will lead to a review of the return and delays in issuing refunds or credit payments.

However, some advocates argue that the decision to close the tool until after April 18 would directly affect low-income families, who would have to face long waits to receive cash aid.

Advocates even fear they could miss out on payments altogether by letting tax season slip by.

In response to the advocates’ remarks, the IRS in a statement urged low-income families to file a traditional tax return, even if they are not required to do so.

If you want to avoid problems and delays with your return, it is very important to choose a professional who is trained and honest. The IRS gives us tips and warnings. Visit https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf for more details.

By filing a return, these families will not only avoid having to wait for their money, they will also be able to apply for other tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Credit, the Recovery Reimbursement Credit, and the Credit for Child and Dependent Care Expenses.

If you have confusion about your payments and need help from the IRS, you can call the agency, but keep in mind that call volume is extremely high and you may have to wait to speak with a representative.

On average, the waiting time is about 30 minutes, although this period can be extended for more than an hour, especially on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You can call the customer service number at 1-800-829-1040. The phone line operates from 7 am to 7 pm local time, the IRS announced in a statement.

We explain some of these benefits.

But if you want to communicate directly to the line in Spanish you must call 1-800-829-3676.

These numbers can also help you:

Lost Check: 800-829-1954

Refund Status: 800-829-4477

Forms: 800-829-3676

Questions about refunds and offsets to IRS obligations: 800-829-1954

Taxpayer Advocacy Service: 877-777-4778

All services have operators who speak Spanish.

Once you contact the tax agency about a problem you’re having with paying your child credit, make sure you have the following information to verify your identity:

Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Date of birth

Filing Status: Single, Head of Household, Married Filing Jointly, or Married Filing Separately

The IRS also has help centers across the country and you can make an appointment to speak with a representative.

Here’s how to schedule a meeting. Support is provided in over 150 languages.

1. Visit https://apps.irs.gov/app/officeLocator/index.jsp to locate the IRS office in your area. All you have to do is enter your zip code and press the ‘Search’ button.

2. Select the location closest to you and then tap the ‘Make an Appointment’ option.

3. Call the phone number of the local office you want to visit.

4. When you go to the branch, be sure to bring a government-issued photo ID, your ITIN or Social Security number, and any other documentation needed for your case, such as your children’s Social Security numbers, payment history, statements tax, etc.

Visit https://www.irs.gov/help/contact-your-local-irs-office for more details.

Please note that you may need to follow IRS guidelines for COVID-19; for example, the use of masks, physical distancing and rescheduling an appointment if you feel sick.