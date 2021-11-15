Why did the SEC reject VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF?

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has just announced that it has rejected the bitcoin ETF managed by VanEck, which is based on the asset’s spot price.

The logic followed by the SEC is the same one used for other previous denials, citing concerns about the lack of regulation regarding the world of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. As a result, US regulators explained, there could be a high risk of fraud and market manipulation. However, despite a slight decline, the asset prices do not seem to have been affected that much.

Bitcoin ETFs, are we just getting started?

The rejection comes weeks after the SEC gave the green light to the first futures-based bitcoin ETFs, such as:

the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which started trading on October 19 and saw a 4% increase on day one,

the ETF Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy, which began trading on October 19.

VanEck has a bitcoin futures ETF that, as of October 23, was considered effective by the SEC itself, but has not yet started trading as of today.

However, it must also be said that this type of ETF, based on futures, is not as effective as, for example, a physically replicating ETF. Be that as it may, many investors see US regulatory approval of these ETFs as an important stepping stone to a much larger and more effective pool of funds or other financial instruments.

A wave of requests for futures-based ETFs came this year to the SEC shortly after its chairman, Gary Gensler, said he would be more open to a futures-based product.

Many other bitcoin futures ETFs are also waiting for the green light from the SEC to start trading.

