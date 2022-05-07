why did the security team act

Related news

The trial facing Johnny Depp (58 years old) and Amber Heard (36) in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, is being the most followed judicial episode televised in the history of the United States. But after almost a month of uninterrupted content, with three or four sessions per week since last April 11, the litigation has stalled for a few days.

Judge Penney Azcarate announced the temporary break of the sessions on May 5 in the final stretch of the last session. Due to personal commitments, the magistrate explained that a rest period of eleven days was going to be carried out, so the next judicial appointment will not be resumed until Monday, May 16.

However, the most newsworthy thing that happened on the last day that Johnny and Amber met in the courtroom was not the judge’s announcement, but a moment of great tension that both starred in and that even required the intervention of three security members.

During the days in which both Depp and Heard have remained a few meters inside the same four judicial walls, the actor has tried at all times to avoid eye contact with his partner. Amber did not do the same, who has been caught watching the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean on several occasions. But in the last session, last Thursday, May 5, something unexpected happened and that has grabbed headlines throughout the planet.





Thanks to the fact that everything that happens in court is being broadcast on television and recorded and shared on the networks by Law&Crime Network, it has been possible to see publicly the tense anecdote lived by the ex-partner. It all happened seconds after the session ended, with Amber testifying from the dais and Johnny listening from the front row table.

At one point, the actress comes down from the stage without noticing that Depp tries to leave the room precisely on that side, so both come to meet very close face to face. They look at each other for a few seconds of tension, and then the bailiffs intervene, cutting off Depp’s path, who, being aware of the situation, decides to turn around so as not to see how Heard passes by his side. Depp chats with his legal team for a few seconds and then Amber walks across the room with a bailiff to come out the opposite side of her ex.

This moment has gone viral, and it has been a highly commented image with which the first part of the judicial confrontation between the actors has been closed; that the sessions will resume in the middle of the month.

In the last week of April, Depp ended four days of oral testimony in which he said he was the victim and that Heard broke his finger, which had to be rebuilt after hitting him with a vodka bottle during another argument. The actor asks his ex-partner $50 million in damages. For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has promoted a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million dollars.

