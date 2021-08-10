Why did The Suicide Squad change the Polka-Dot Man story from the comics? let’s talk about

Of all the unusual and slightly obscure characters of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, one of the most interesting and fun is surely Polka-Dot Man, interpreted by David Dastalmachian: but why has his story drastically changed compared to comics?

The character is not one of the most popular in DC Comics editorial history, he has enjoyed few appearances since his debut in 1962’s Detective Comics # 300, and even when used in comic stories his participation always took on the flavors of some kind of joke. Even Gunn himself called Polka-Dot Man the “dumbest DC character of all time“, but in The Suicide Squad, the villain steals the show and the hearts of the public thanks to a total rewrite of his origins.

In the comics, Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man is also known as Mister Polka-Dot and is one of Batman’s first villains – his story isn’t something particularly in-depth, and his powers are pretty simple: Mister Polka-Dot wears a white costume covered with multicolored polka dots that turn into weapons (or escape devices) when fired out of the suit. So, in the comics, Polka-Dot depends on the costume.

In The Suicide Squad, instead, Gunn reverses this and reinvents the character: there is still the white costume with lots of colored polka dots to adorn it, but in the film Polka-Dot generates its polka dots through its own body (the organic cobwebs of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man come to mind), ‘superpower’ curse slash derived from his mother’s insane experiments. The story tells us that Krill’s mother used him and his brothers as guinea pigs, because she was determined to give them superpowers and turn them into superheroes. Specifically, Krill has been infected with an interdimensional virus that forces him to expel the polka dots twice a day, to avoid being eaten by them from the inside. And, in order not to miss anything, Krill has also developed severe PTSD due to the abuse suffered by her mother.

The Suicide Squad is currently in programming in Italian cinemas. Recently, Idris Elba and James Gunn talked about Superman and his possible involvement in any prequels and sequels, while the campaign for the 2016 Suicide Squad Ayer Cut continues: you think David Ayer’s film will have the same luck as Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Tell us in the comments!