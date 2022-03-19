Why did the US Consulate decree a curfew for its citizens in Nuevo Laredo? – The financial

Faced with the violence New Laredo, Tamaulipas, the United States Consulate decreed this Friday a curfew for US personnel.

For this reason, United States government workers will not be able to go out at night on the border city of the state of Tamaulipas.

“The Consulate continues to closely monitor the security situation in the city of Nuevo Laredo. US government personnel are subject to a nightly curfew and other movement restrictions,” he explained on his social media.

During the early hours of March 14, the consulate building In this city he was shot and hit by grenades thrown by presumed members of a criminal organization.

For caution, United States updated its travel alert and called on its citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas, while those who wish to leave Nuevo Laredo they are recommended to be aware of the news and only do it when it is considered safe and only during the day.

It even issued an alert so that US citizens, who reside in the state, protect themselves against any attack.

He also clarified that routine consular services will not be offered to the public until further notice: “all existing appointments will be rescheduled, but the Consulate remains open for emergency services.”

The announcement came after the arrest of Juan Gerardo “T”, the “Egg”, alleged top leader of the Northeast Cartel (CDN).

The alleged criminal was deported to the United States, where a court in Texas requested him for various crimes.