Why did the West arrive unprepared for Putin’s invasion? – Corriere.it

Of Federico Rampini

The West is already besieged within itself: this self-destructive syndrome also emerges behind the hypocritical pacifism that reads: N Born n Russia

Why did Vladimir Putin decide that this is the right time to start a war in the heart of Europe? What unites his vision with the analysis of the world that Xi Jinping does? And why did the West come unprepared for a tremendous challenge? A common thread unites the answers to these questions: the fall in self-esteem of liberal democracies, besieged from within even before formidable external adversaries. Behind our underestimation of Putin’s threats in past years, and now behind the hypocritical pacifism with neither Russia nor NATO, this more general problem arises, which has contributed to precipitating the aggression against Ukraine. there ideological demobilization of the West: long focused on trying himself, criminalizing his own history, blaming himself for the horrors of imperialism. Only his own, of course: Russian or Chinese imperialisms do not count. If all the evil in the world can be traced back to us, why should we have watched over who wants to bring us to our knees? Why should we have strengthened the defenses on the eastern borders of NATO, if the only militarism to have disseminated our planet of suffering?

This acute self-destructive syndrome in America. The attack on American democracy was clearly visible in Trump’s pro-Putinian presidency. A few days ago, before the atrocious images of bombs and deaths in Ukraine hit our screens

, the former Republican president was intent on calling Putin a genius, Biden an incapable. Now the Republican party is correcting the game and its pro-Russian current in embarrassment, but for too long this right has described America as a rigged democracy, where others win only thanks to electoral fraud. On the other hand, the contempt for American liberal democracy is mirror-like and symmetrical. The radical anti-racism movement, Black Lives Matter, has for years denounced the United States as the Empire of Evil. His analyzes and slogans are regularly picked up by Russian and Chinese propaganda. The English-language talkshows of RT (Russian TV) and Radio Sputnik, the two major Putinian propaganda organs, were teeming with guests of the American radical left: activists from Black Lives Matter and Old-Marxist professors with professors on university campuses where thought dominates politically correct.

The only genocide spoken of in American schools is not the one Putin would like to carry out against the Ukrainian people, according to Zelenski: the one that the white race alone has perpetrated against the natives. Racism, according to the Critical Race Theory taught in public schools, is a collective guilt that only whites must admit and atone for. Between the subversive right that gave or justified the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the subversive left that preached hatred against law enforcement, America was too torn apart by its own religious wars to spot a external assault now imminent.

Putin and Xi Jinping have different strategies but converge on a diagnosis: the West in irreversible decay, confirmed by our collapse of self-esteem. When the Orthodox patriarch takes Putin’s defense, he is not only the heir to a historical alliance between religion and the Tsars, but also the spiritual leader of a world that considers us a soft society, because it is now devoid of certainties. Beijing’s analyzes are identical. When the Biden administration criticizes human rights abuses in Hong Kong or Xinjiang, the Chinese response cites Black Lives Matter, or the indictments of the no border left by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who blames America for all the planetary injustices.

Now Putin seems to have obtained the opposite result to his wishes: he seems to have really awakened the unity of the West, our self-love and the will to defend democracy. The cohesion between Europe and the United States surprised everyone. The arsenal of unprecedented economic sanctions put in place.

The Germans are beginning to take defense seriously and the project for a common European army could emerge from a thirty-year lethargy. Drastic energy breakthroughs are being heard to reduce unsustainable dependence on Russia. Perhaps the aggression against Ukraine was a salutary shock, the beginning of an awareness, even a rebirth.

Putin and Xi are betting against this scenario. The language of China is striking, even though it has a lot to lose immediately from a war that destabilizes the global economy. No matter how precarious and dangerous the international situation is – says Foreign Minister Wang Yi – China and Russia will maintain their strategic concentration and partnership for the new era. Moscow and Beijing seem convinced that behind our apparent unity, business opportunism on the one hand, and our anti-Western factions on the other, will soon divide us again.